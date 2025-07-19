Adhik Ravichandran confirms doing AK64 with Ajith Kumar, is it similar to Good Bad Ugly?

Buzz around Adhik Ravichandran directing Ajith Kumar’s next film, AK64, had been doing the rounds for some time now. The actor-director duo recently delivered Good Bad Ugly to the box office in 2025, which was massively successful and a high-grossing commercial entertainer. And now, the filmmaker has broken his silence on collaborating with the actor once more.

Adhik Ravichandran confirms doing AK64

During a recent press byte, filmmaker Adhik Ravichandran finally confirmed doing Ak64 with Ajith Kumar. Nodding a yes on their collaboration for the second time, he also spilled the beans on whether this upcoming project would be similar to Good Bad Ugly.

In his words, “Yes I'm doing the next film with Ajith Kumar sir. I'm very happy that I got an opportunity for AK64. It will be a different kind of film from Good Bad Ugly & will be a treat for fans.”

Ajith Kumar spilled beans on starting his next project

After two back-to-back hits with Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly and a series of achievements on the racing front, all eyes are on Ajith Kumar’s next film.

In a previous interview with the Indian Express, the actor confirmed that his next project is on the cards and even mentioned when he would begin shooting for the same.

He said, “If I can squeeze in a film between the November to February period, I will then have a film release every year, and I can also focus on my racing program. I will be starting to film a new project in November this year, which will hopefully be released sometime around April or May 2026.”

When Ajith Kumar talked about making a race movie in India

With the love for the racing film F1 pouring in from fans recently, Ajith Kumar had spoken about the possibility of such a kind of film being made in India.

Moreover, he further added if he, as an actor-racer, would wish to be a part of it or even headline it as the lead actor.

As per a post by industry insider Laxmi Kanth on X, the actor reflected, “I guess maybe a Fast and Furious film or an F1. I normally perform my own stunts in a film, so yeah, maybe a Fast and Furious sequel… or the sequel on F1.”

