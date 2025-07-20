Mohanlal’s dance number in Bha Bha Ba to be most expensive song made in Malayalam cinema? Check deets

Bha Bha Ba, starring Dileep in the leading role, is expected to hit theaters this year with Mohanlal making a cameo appearance. While an official confirmation has yet to be made, reports suggest that the superstar will appear in one of the most expensive dance numbers ever made in Malayalam cinema.

Mohanlal to appear in a grand dance number for Bha Bha Ba?

According to reports, including an update shared by AB George, Mohanlal and Dileep have wrapped the shoot for the massive dance track. Shot at a grand set in Ernakulam, it is said that the makers have spent several crores on the song, which included several junior artists with stunning visuals.

Moreover, it has been reported that the makers have crafted a specially modified vehicle for Mohanlal’s character, aiming to create an iconic moment.

Additionally, there are several rumors that Tamannaah Bhatia might appear for a song in the film. However, as of now, it is unclear whether she or any other prominent actress might be part of the movie.

Mohanlal’s cameo in Bha Bha Ba

Earlier, there have been several reports about Mohanlal being part of a multistarrer movie. With the makers ensuring heavy security, the film is said to have been shot in Ernakulam and later moved to Palakkad.

Moreover, the reports claim that Lalettan will be seen in a massive fight sequence alongside Dileep in the movie and will also feature in a song.

About Bha Bha Ba

Bha Bha Ba is an upcoming Malayalam-language movie, directed by debutant Dhananjay Shankar. The film, written by actors Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef, features the Meesha Madhavan actor in an unhinged avatar.

Apart from the leading actors, the film features an ensemble cast which includes Balu Varghese, Sandy Master, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and many more.

Watch Bha Bha Ba Teaser:

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal is next appearing in the lead role for Hridayapoorvam, a feel-good comedy entertainer directed by Sathyan Anthikad. The makers of the film recently unveiled its teaser, offering a pleasant look into the superstar’s character.

See Hridayapoorvam teaser:

With Lalettan in the lead, the film will feature Malavika Mohanan as the co-lead and is scheduled for release on August 28, 2025.

