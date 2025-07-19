Hridayapoorvam Teaser Review: Mohanlal rekindles romantic comedy magic in Sathyan Anthikad's family drama

Mohanlal is collaborating with filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad after 10 years in the upcoming Malayalam family drama Hridayapoorvam. The storyline of this movie is said to be based on a story written by Sathyan’s son, Akhil. And now, the makers have shared the teaser of the upcoming drama.

Hridayapoorvam teaser review

The 1-minute, 5-second-long clip starts with a soft characterisation of Mohanlal as he seemingly gets pissed off at a person who only identifies Malayalam cinema with Fahadh Faasil.

The conversation gets more interesting as Sathyan Anthikad adds a real-life reference to Mohanlal as a senior Malayalam actor.

The remaining visuals tease audiences with the very cute personality of Mohanlal, as he channels various comic moments engulfed in a light-hearted family drama.

Hridayapoorvam cast and crew

Besides Mohanlal in the lead, the movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, and others.

It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, while its music has been composed by Justin Prabhakaran.

Will Hridayapoorvam clash with other films at box office?

Recently, the makers of Hridayapoorvam confirmed its release date as August 28, 2025, which will coincide with the festive period of Onam.

Interestingly, it seems to be at loggerheads with films like Revolver Rita and Mass Jathara, both of which will be releasing on August 27, just a day before.

While Mohanlal’s previous films have usually received a massive response even with a packed-up release slot, it is yet to be seen how this much fares at the box office.

Mohanlal’s work front

Lalettan has one of the most interesting lineups of films ahead, including L365, Drishyam 3, and Vrusshabha.

He is also working on Mahesh Narayanan’s film Patriot, co-starring Mammootty and Nayanthara in key roles.

