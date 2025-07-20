Mahesh Babu celebrates daughter Sitara’s 13th birthday with a quirky picture: ‘Always shining up…’

Mahesh Babu recently shared a special moment with his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. As the popular star kid turns 13, her father has penned a sweet note for her along with a quirky picture.

Mahesh Babu celebrates Sitara’s birthday

Sharing the post, Mahesh Babu said, “And just like that… she's a teenager. Happy birthday Sitara. Always lighting up my life. Love you so much.”

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is a star in the making herself. The popular celebrity kid is known for her social media presence and has even appeared in a few advertising ventures alongside her father.

While her father kept it to one picture, her mother, former actress Namrata Shirodkar, shared a series of throwback images featuring the birthday girl.

Sharing the post, she penned, “No matter how big you get, you’ll always be the little hand that first held mine and changed my world forever… Happy Birthday, Sitara. I love you.”

Coming to Mahesh Babu’s work front, SSMB29 is touted as one of the biggest cinematic ventures ever envisioned in Indian cinema. Aiming to portray a never-before-seen experience, the movie is speculated to be made on a budget of Rs 900-1000 crore.

Initially, the film was slated to release in theaters as a two-part series, with production scheduled to run until the end of 2026. The first part was expected to hit the big screens in 2027, followed by the second part in 2028.

However, we at Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the makers have reconsidered their decision and will release it as a single film, likely with a longer runtime.

In a recent report, it has been speculated that the movie will feature Mahesh as a rugged explorer, similar to Indiana Jones, who ventures out on a daring mission that could change the world. However, an official confirmation about the plot hasn’t been made.

With the superstar in the lead, the film will feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the female co-star, alongside actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran and R. Madhavan, who will play key supporting roles.

