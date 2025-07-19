Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan has decided not to promote his film, here's why

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is anticipated to grab a mighty response at the box office upon release, and indeed, the movie has been garnering much attention already. The period action thriller has faced a lot of delay on theatrical launch and is now finally going to hit the big screens in July 2025.

Advertisement

Will Pawan Kalyan be promoting his film Hari Hara Veera Mallu?

Recently, during a press meeting, the producer of HHVM made a surprising comment as he discussed whether Pawan Kalyan would be present during the promotions of the film.

For the unversed, the actor is also the current Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, and thus, it had raised buzz on his availability to attend any pre-release event of his movie.

Shedding light on the matter, AM Rathnam said, “Please watch the film to enjoy, not just to find mistakes. This film is made for the audience. Pawan Kalyan is busy with other commitments and won't promote the film in Hindi and other languages.”

Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s run time and CBFC certification

Well, the Krish Jagarlamudi directorial went under the scanner of CBFC recently and was awarded a UA certification.

On the other hand, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has a total runtime of 2 hours and 42 minutes. No specific cuts or changes have reportedly been mentioned to the makers for the further runtime of the film.

Advertisement

HHVM’s post-theatrical streaming rights

Another important buzz about Hari Hara Veera Mallu, even before its theatrical release, has been surrounding its OTT release. The makers had previously announced officially tying up with Amazon Prime Video regarding the same.

As per some previous reports, the makers had initially been facing pressure from the streaming giant, especially for the multiple delays it had endured in terms of release.

It was believed that Prime Video had pressured HHVM makers to finalize the release date and set a condition for the same, allowing stricter measures if the film was not to be released within a stipulated time till the end of July.

The OTT platform had further warned of the delay directly affecting the deal between them, where a reduction from the signed amount can also be expected.

ALSO READ: Mega157: Pictures from Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara’s film sets leaked? Makers REACT to ‘violation’