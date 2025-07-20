Jeethu Joseph raises legal warnings against Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 makers for trying an early start before Mohanlal starrer

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is in the making with Jeethu Joseph slated to helm it once again. While more details about the production are yet to be made, the Malayalam movie director revealed how he prevented the makers of the Hindi version from getting an early start.

How did Jeethu Joseph prevent Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 from being made before Mohanlal’s version?

Talking to Mathrubhumi, Jeethu Joseph said, “There were demands on making Malayalam and Hindi versions together, but we haven’t decided on those matters. There were initially some plans to start in Hindi first, but after a hint was given that this would be dealt with legally, they backed off from it.”

For those unaware, there were early reports that Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 3 would begin production soon. However, as Jeethu Joseph, the original film’s writer-director, is still penning the screenplay, the Malayalam version itself is expected to go on floors from October this year.

What did Jeethu Joseph have to say about writing Drishyam 3 climax?

Director Jeethu Joseph was recently seen appearing at a college for the inauguration of the Film and Drama Club. As he was making a speech at the venue, the filmmaker said, “I finished writing the climax of Drishyam 3 last night. I’ve been under immense pressure for a long time.”

As the director is currently involved in the production of two other movies, including Mirage and Valathu Vashathe Kallan, he revealed that he has been waking up at 3:30 a.m. every day to write Drishyam 3.

About Mohanlal starrer Drishyam

Drishyam was a 2013 crime thriller directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film tells the story of Georgekutty, a family man who lives with his wife and two children.

In a rather striking turn of events, the man, along with his family, comes under suspicion in Varun Prabhakar’s missing case. The rest of the film focuses on how Georgekutty manages to evade the police and protect his family from harm.

In 2021, the film received a sequel, continuing the story of Georgekutty once again. The movies were remade in multiple languages over the years, including the Ajay Devgn starrer of the same name.

