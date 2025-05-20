Simran Bagga replies to SS Rajamouli’s review of Tourist Family: 'Happy that you liked our film'

Tourist Family, starring Sasikumar and Simran Bagga, recently hit theaters and turned out to be a massive success. Following the overwhelming response, SS Rajamouli shared his thoughts on the film, and the leading lady has now reacted.

Taking to social media, Simran wrote, “Humbled and thrilled by your words, SS Rajamouli ji! I am so happy that you liked our film.”

For those unaware, SS Rajamouli recently shared his heartfelt thoughts on the comedy-drama Tourist Family. The acclaimed director wrote, “Saw a wonderful, wonderful film, Tourist Family. Heartwarming and packed with rib-tickling humor. And kept me intrigued from beginning till end.”

He also praised director Abishan Jeevinth for his exceptional execution and writing. Rajamouli went on to thank the entire team for delivering one of the best cinematic experiences he’s had in recent years, urging everyone not to miss it.

Tourist Family is a heartwarming comedy-drama featuring Sasikumar and Simran Bagga in the lead roles. The film centers on the journey of an Eelam Tamil family that relocates to India following the Sri Lankan economic crisis, seeking a better life. Through a light-hearted narrative, it explores the various challenges they encounter while adapting to their new reality.

Alongside the leads, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Aavesham fame Mithun Jai Sankar, Kamlesh, Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bagavathi Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Sreeja Ravi, and many others.

The movie has received strong audience responses and has become one of the biggest grossers at the Tamil box office.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is working on his next project with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29. This upcoming film is said to be a jungle adventure featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. Filming is expected to continue until the end of 2026, with a planned release in 2027 as a single film, contrary to earlier reports of it being a two-part saga.

