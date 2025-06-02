Tourist Family OTT Verdict, Box Office: Here's how Sasikumar's Tamil family drama is performing after its digital debut

Tourist Family has finally arrived on JioHotstar today, June 2. After the film’s massive success, fans had been eagerly waiting for its OTT release. Since its digital debut, viewers have been glued to their screens, enjoying this Tamil family drama. If you’re planning to watch the movie, be sure to check out netizens' reactions first.

What do netizens have to say about Tourist Family?

Viewers took to social media to share their emotional reactions to Tourist Family. Many described the film as a wholesome experience that made them laugh and cry. One viewer called it a "peak emotional ride," praising the direction by debutant Abishan Jeevinth. Others appreciated the simple and heartfelt storytelling that touched on family, empathy, and resilience.

Several mentioned how the film made them tear up despite knowing what was coming. A few even compared the movie's final moments to the warmth of Gokuldham society. Some viewers reflected on how rare it is for a family drama to entertain and teach lessons about human relationships at the same time.

Although a few raised concerns about the film’s optimism and how it sugarcoated harsh realities, many defended its hopeful tone. They felt that imagining a kinder world is just as valid as portraying a brutal one. For them, Tourist Family felt like a comforting hug.

"#TouristFamily is a warm, moving, and gently hopeful film and I loved it for exactly that. It’s the kind of watch that feels like a hug: a story about a struggling family navigating hardship, yet still finding space for kindness, for empathy, and for each other," read a review on X.

Check out more reactions to Tourist Family's OTT release below:

Tourist Family's box office performance

Tourist Family has proven to be a strong performer at the Tamil box office. By its third week, the film overtook the lifetime earnings of its competitor, Retro. Even with new films like DD Next in theaters, it continued to draw crowds. On its fifth Friday alone, it added Rs 25 lakh, taking the total gross to Rs 60.10 crore. With Thug Life set to release next weekend, the Sasikumar starrer is now nearing the end of its theatrical journey.

