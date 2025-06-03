Squid Game 2 star T.O.P admits 'failure' and past mistakes, says he found 'common ground' with Thanos role

It takes great courage for one to face a past that causes one pain, however, Squid Game 2 fame T.O.P chose to do the hard deed. He let his honest emotions out there while he addressed his on-screen character, Thanos' flaws. In a recent interview, he opened up about how he resonated with Thanos on a personal level and how playing the role gave him an opportunity to reflect on his previous undesirable actions, as reported by media outlet Variety.

About Squid Game 2 character Thanos

Thanos (Player 230), was once a successful rapper who lost his fame and career as a whole to controversies. He then resorted to cryptocurrency, but became a victim of a scam, lost every last penny he had, finally resorting to d*ugs. Many viewers saw Thanos as an antagonist because during his entire time in the show, he threatened to kill another player, a YouTuber who advised people regarding the cryptocurrency investment.

However, T.O.P argued, “I don’t think Thanos is a villain, but he is a man-child."

T.O.P talks about his similarities with Thanos

Choi Seung Hyun, better known as T.O.P mentioned the characteristics of the Squid Game 2's popular character, Thanos. In the process, the former BIGBANG member also talked of which aspects of the fictional rapper felt like it mirrored real life T.O.P. He said that he could relate to Thanos because they've both been through tough phases in their career and lives. He mentioned having "some common ground as a rapper" with the character.

The artist particularly mentioned earning second place in a competition and struggling with addiction. T.O.P was convicted of use of m*rijuana and had to depart from BIGBANG following the intense public backlash he faced. He further explained, “While you might think of me as a successful rapper, I also had my failures, so I had to come face-to-face with my past mistakes when I was looking at Thanos."

Due to his similarities with the character he portrayed in Squid Game 2, it took a lot of guts for him to finally say yes to the project. He thanked Director Hwang as he "put so much trust" in him and made him want to take on the role.

