Squid Game 2 named most-watched Netflix K-drama of 2024, Queen of Tears records over 800K watch hours; know full list

Netflix released the list of their most-watched K-dramas and K-movies for the second half of last year, on February 27, 2025. With impressive viewer engagement numbers, South Korean content can be said to be thriving in the OTT space. Popular dramas of varied genres like Squid Game season 2, Queen of Tears and Parasyte: The Grey have taken the top spots.

The second installment of the popular survival drama Squid Game, led by Lee Jung Jae, has taken the internet by storm ever since its release in December 2024. It is the most-watched Korean content on Netflix in the second half of 2024. It recorded 619,900,000 watch hours and a total viewership of 86,500,000 last year. As of 2025, the K-drama has amassed impressive numbers of 1.342 billion hours viewed and a total of 187.2 million views, according to the data shared by Netflix.

After a three-year wait, the drama has not only met but exceeded the success of its previous season. What's even more remarkable is that it achieved this feat despite being released on Boxing Day 2024, meaning the viewership numbers were accumulated in just one week. Additionally, Squid Games 2 is also the most-watched non-English show on Netflix in the second half of 2024. In terms of viewer engagement, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears takes the top spot.

Advertisement

Total viewers spent time on the series accounts to 869,400,000 hours, making it unbeatable in the category. With 36,800,000 total views, the romance drama is the second-most watched K-drama and fourth-most watched Korean content on Netflix last year. The two preceding the series in the latter list are action movies Badland Hunters and Officer Black Belt. Ma Dong Seok's Badland Hunters took the second spot with 116,100,000 watch hours and Kim Woo Bin's Officer Black Belt is at No. 3 with 72,000,000 watch hours. Parasyte: The Grey rounds off the top 5 list with 141,700,000 watch hours and 28,400,000 views, becoming the third most-watched Netflix K-drama in 2024.