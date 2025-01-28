'Losing my mind': T.O.P reveals his inspiration behind Thanos' role in Squid Game 2 and 'right time for death scene'

Choi Seung Hyun (T.O.P) opened up about the creative process behind bringing an eccentric character like Squid Game 2's Thanos to life. In a recent interview, he revealed being actively involved with the director in the imagination of the character of the washed-up artist, starting from his external appearance to his funny rap lyrics and annoying yet entertaining personality.

On January 27, the former BIGBANG member told Netflix that he wanted the character of Thanos to feel a bit "uncomfortable" to the viewers and thus end up being memorable. He wanted Thanos to be portrayed as a rapper who was still stuck in the 2000s when he enjoyed a successful career and fame, which is what led T.O.P to make his raps as cringey as possible. Talking about the viral 'I like you' rap, he said he has never rapped for wooing a girl in his entire life.

He said, "I was losing my mind" while filming the cringe-rap scenes of Thanos. To make Thanos's entry impactful, he cut short the long rap and made it crisp. He also revealed that the popular scene featuring Thanos' colorful nails was his idea. "I wanted his nails to resemble Infinity Stones, so I chose vibrant colors for the nail art," T.O.P said. Another popular scene of the character is when he kicks his dedicated underlying Gyeong Su out of their group in order to have the desired number of teammates in the mingle game. Watch the full interview here:

T.O.P humorously said, "Sorry, Gyeong Su," and revealed the scene being entirely the director's creation. As per him, it aptly portrayed Thanos' selfishness and calculative nature. Regarding Thanos' death scene, the actor felt that it was the right time to show the tragic end of the character. As per him, "It (the scene) had the right amount of impact and left a strong impression." Apart from playing the iconic role, T.O.P also expressed happiness about getting to work with his Iris co-star, Lee Byung Hun, after 15 years. Lee Byung Hun played the Frontman in the Squid Game series.