Has Squid Game 2's Thanos aka T.O.P finally decided to 'move on' from past controversy?: 'Made mistakes in...'

Squid Game 2's T.O.P has long been away from the entertainment industry due to his past controversy regarding the use of m*rijuana. He is now back in the spotlight due to his role as Thanos in the hit survival drama Squid Game season 2. With his renewed fame, T.O.P decided to tackle his past head-on. During a May 29 interview, he openly addressed the issues that led to his departure from BIGBANG in 2023.

T.O.P's rides on Squid Game 2 success

Choi Seung Hyun, better known as ex-BIGBANG's T.O.P, staged a remarkable comeback with the Lee Jung Jae-starrer Squid Game 2, and has been basking in the spotlight of his renewed success. The drama, released on December 26, continues to generate buzz, and its cast members are enjoying a surge in popularity, particularly with the third installment set to drop soon. T.O.P’s activities have also increased, thanks to his Squid Game 2 role.

He played the morally ambiguous Thanos (Player 230), a washed-up rapper who lost everything to a cryptocurrency scam and resorted to d*ugs.

T.O.P addresses past controversy

During the interview, the actor revealed a personal connection to Thanos, as by playing the character, he was forced to confront past "mistakes". He mentioned requiring immense courage to portray a d*ug-addicted character on screen. However, with Director Hwang's trust and support, T.O.P gained the confidence to take up the role. Noting his experience, he said, "While creating this character Thanos, I could self-reflect about my past and I think I can finally move on to a new chapter of my life, so I learned a lot from this character."

T.O.P's honest statements showcased his vulnerability and growth, highlighting the impact of his craft on his personal journey. He also received a lot of supporting comments from fans, who took to social media to share the clip. They made remarks like, "The fact that he’s addressing it in a space such as this, in front of fans, really shows he’s ready and wanting to move on and I’m so so proud of him."

Next up, the actor-singer will be seen attending the promotional activities of season 3 of Squid Game in Los Angeles in late May.

