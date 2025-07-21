Pawan Kalyan breaks silence on delay in release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu: ‘I could not give my time to shoot’

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu has grabbed attention for more than one reason. Recently, the producer of the period action thriller, A.M. Rathnam, revealed that the actor won’t be joining the film's promotions. And now the senior star joined in for the press meet of his film and made some interesting remarks.

Pawan Kalyan does not like boasting about his own film

Speaking at the event, Pawan Kalyan took center stage and remarked that he considers himself to be an accidental actor. He further mentioned how he usually does not like boasting about his films or even the work that he does.

He added, “I am an accidental actor. I do not like to boast about my films and the work I do. But, I have decided to conduct this press meet only for A.M. Rathnam garu. Despite having a pre-release event this evening, I wanted the press meet to happen now.”

Pawan Kalyan admits his unavailability led to HHVM’s delays

Moving on with his remarks, Pawan Kalyan elaborated on the several challenges his film Hari Hara Veera Mallu underwent, which were no less than battles in themselves.

He added that his own unavailability to shoot due to his political work was one of the key reasons behind the situation. Moreover, Pawan lauded the makers for continuing the shoot and completing the project even in his absence.

In his words, “Especially, HHVM underwent turmoil. It survived two COVID phases and also a creative disturbance. After I shifted my focus to politics, I could not give my time to the shoot. But Rathnam garu worked hard to complete the film.”

Pawan Kalyan opens up on why he joined HHVM’s first press meet

Finally, the Power Star, who was supposed to skip Hari Hara Veera Mallu's promotional events, spilled the tea on why he actually joined in for the first-ever press meet being held.

Highlighting the need to make his presence known in the movie to the audience, he briefly said, “I am here today to confirm that I am with this film.”

For the uninitiated, the movie also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Sathyaraj, Vikramjeet Virk, Jisshu Sengupta, and others.

It is produced by A.M. Rathnam under the banner of Mega Surya Productions, and its music is composed by M.M. Keeravani. The film is touted as a two-part project.

