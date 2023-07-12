Ex-NCT members Shotaro, Sungchan, SM Rookies Eunseok and Seunghan's new boy group confirms September debut

SM Entertainment's boy group is all set to make its debut in September this year. According to the reports, former NCT members Shotaro and Sungchan along with Eunseok and Seunghan are forming a team with 3 more other members. This 7 members group is currently filming their debut music video in Los Angeles, United States.

Shotaro, Sungchan, Eunseok, Seunghan's new group

NCT members Shotaro and Sungchan actively participated in group activities, they were not assigned a particular unit which kept their appearance with other group members very low. Sungchan and Shotaro departed from NCT on May 24, 2023, after almost two and a half years of their time with the group. SM Entertainment announced that the two members will close their chapter with NCT but will continue with SM Entertainment and restart their journey in a new boy group. Eunseok and Seunghan were introduced to the public through SM Rookies. In the video SM 3.0: NEW IP 2023, the CEO of the agency Jang Cheol Hyuk also revealed that other Korean and American trainees will join the four members. The music video filming is in the last stages of its preparations and the agency will soon share the debut schedules and details.

Where did you see SM Entertainment's new boy group members before?

In 2022, Sungchan, Shotaro, Eunseok, and Seunghan performed 'Outro: Dream Routine' during the SM Town concert hosted at Suwon World Cup Stadium and Tokyo Dome in Japan, which received a positive response from fans. It seemed amazing to see them together because it was before the official debut since the performance was incredibly outstanding. This is one of the major reasons why they are dubbed as 'K-pop's major expectations' by K-pop fans. For the first in 6 years since the debut of NCT, this group will mark the beginning of SM Entertainment. This SM rookie group will be the first boy group to debut under the agency after NCT units. Another new NCT unit will join NCT 127, NCT Dream, and WayV which altogether promote as NCT this year. However, Shotaro, Sungchan, Eunseok, and Seunghan's group will promote as a whole different group.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun alongside Kim Ji Won spotted in Germany filming upcoming drama Queen of Tears