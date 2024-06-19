Zuri Hall Squashes Travis Kelce Dating Rumors; Says Watching NFL Star With Taylor Swift Is ‘Really Fun’

The TV host, Zuri Hall, surprisingly turns out to be lowkey Swiftie herself. The newscaster is clearing up any rumors about a possible romantic connection with Travis Kelce. The 36-year-old anchor cleared the air on the ongoing speculation.

Hall addressed them during a chat with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea, which was co-hosted by Danny Murphy and Evan Real at the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival. She firmly denied any past flings with the NFL player.

Zuri Hall enjoys watching Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift together

The whole assumption started because they hail from the same place, Toledo, Ohio. Not only are they fellow Ohioans, but they are also good friends. Once at the Stagwell’s Sports Beach activation on the Croisette, she cheered him on. She said, “He is an Ohio guy, shoutout to Trav, definitely the homie.”

Gushing all the rumors, Hall passed a statement to the Access Hollywood correspondent at the weeklong festival with NBCUniversal. She said, “I love him and Taylor together.” She added, “It’s been really fun kind of watching that blossom and bloom in public. And yeah, Ohio all day.”

The rumors about Hall and Kelce started in October 2022. It was when Hall was seen sitting with the Kelce family in a suite at a Kansas City Chiefs game. Their appearance together in a friend’s video further fueled speculation.

However, Hall made it clear that there was no romantic involvement between them. She mentioned she might cross paths with the Kelce brothers. It happened at the Cannes Lions Festival. There, they were scheduled to participate in panels at Sport Beach.

Hall dismissed the dating rumors with a laugh, saying, “I laugh that stuff off, particularly when rumors aren’t true. So yeah, I just kind of let it all slide off my back.” She is currently single. However, she is open to finding the right partner.

“Dating is fun. It can be stressful, it can be annoying, but I think it’s what you make it,” she remarked. Hall previously dated retired Chargers tight end Sean Culkin. According to her, she is not limiting her search to celebrities.

“At this point, whatever, we’re flexible. Whatever happens, happens,” she noted, joking that her “dream guy” could be anyone who is “single and available.” Hall humorously highlighted the challenges of dating.

Zuri Hall wishes to have a loyal partner after clearing no romance with Travis Kelce

She also mentions men who misrepresent their availability. “Because sometimes these men will pull up on you like, So look, I have a wife at home; she doesn’t know,” she said. Hall laments the complexities of modern dating. For now, Hall’s primary focus remains her career with NBCUniversal.

The TV host expressed her enthusiasm for her role at the television conglomerate. She particularly enjoys her work on Access Hollywood and co-hosting Live from E! red carpet specials.

She said, “I’m just continuing to enjoy being at NBCUniversal at the end of the day.” Hall also added, “It’s really fun! More red carpets; we’re heading into fall, so the Emmys should be around the corner after we get through this summer.”

