Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, June 9: Armaan is perplexed over marrying Ruhi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, June 8, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Kajal reaching home with the intention of unveiling Sanjay’s misdeeds. Sanjay stops her and warns her against telling the truth to anyone. Kajal rebels against Armaan and Ruhi’s illegal marriage.

Sanjay says if she reveals anything, Abhira will be back in the Poddar house. He asks her if she wants Abhira to come back again. Kajal replies that she doesn’t want Abhira to be around Krish and Charu but Sanjay should be worried because if Kaveri finds out the truth, she will not spare him.

Armaan rushes out of the house to see Abhira, who is packing her bags while reminiscing about Armaan. Armaan falls on the road but doesn’t get bothered. He runs barefoot to reach Abhira’s place.

Abhira senses Armaan’s presence around her. However, she shakes off the thought saying he doesn’t love her and would be sleeping now as he has his marriage the next day. Armaan arrives there but Abhira has already shut the door. She sits down and cries.

Armaan knocks on the door and falls down. Abhira opens the door and finds Armaan in a miserable state. She asks what happened to his feet. Abhira tells him to wait and says she will get medicine for him. Armaan holds her and confesses his feelings to Abhira. He says that he is madly in love with Abhira and showers her with kisses. Abhira smiles and states that she loves him too.

The next morning, Armaan wakes up in his room and gets confused. He wonders how he came home when he was at Abhira’s house before falling asleep. He gets happy to see a box full of his childhood stuff.

Kaveri comes and recalls bringing Armaan back. She makes Armaan feel how Poddars have always cared for him and it is about time that he should also keep their honor intact. Kaveri forgives Armaan for his misbehavior. She expresses her elation on Armaan and Ruhi’s wedding. Vidya and Charu help Armaan in getting ready for the Haldi Ceremony. Armaan is puzzled.

Sanjay and Kajal are discussing Abhira and Armaan’s divorce. Kaveri appears there and asks if the separation didn’t happen. Sanjay gets shocked at first but then gets relieved when he realizes Kaveri is asking about her friend’s granddaughter, Parul’s divorce. He says he is looking into that matter and it will be finalized in the next two days. Kaveri blesses him and leaves. Kajal tells Sanjay that the Poddars’ happiness is in his hands now.

Manisha asserts that Armaan isn’t happy with the marriage. Kaveri hears her and scolds Manisha. Vidya supports Manisha and says that she also feels Armaan is sad as he came home drunk the previous night. Kaveri says someone spiked his juice. She directs Vidya and Manisha to get Armaan and thinks about defeating Abhira by getting Armaan married to Ruhi.

Swarna calls Manisha and asks for Ruhi’s Haldi. Manisha says we will send it. Krish and Charu clash. Krish opines that Arman should give priority to his feelings over the family's reputation while Charu feels that Armaan should not betray Ruhi.

Armaan cries in confusion. Abhira spots the Armaan weds Ruhi board. She says that fate doesn’t want her to leave Udaipur without bidding adieu to the Poddar house. She thinks that the house has made her cry a lot but has given her many good memories too. The episode ends here

