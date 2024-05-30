Actress Dalljiet Kaur's troubled married life made headlines a few months after she tied the knot with Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel. Initially, the actress did not speak about her hardships, however, rumors were rife that their marital life had hit rock bottom after Dalljiet returned to India.

It was May 24, 2024, when Dalljiet Kaur took to her social media handle to expose her husband Nikhil Patel's extra-marital affair news to her fans. She reshared a photo of Nikhil and publicly lashed out at him for having an extramarital affair. Now, Nikhil has decided to break his silence on the matter and address allegations made by Dalljiet Kaur concerning their separation.

Nikhil Patel addresses accusations and gives statement:

Following Dalljiet Kaur's extramarital affair accusations, her estranged husband Nikhil Patel says, "I have always believed in addressing misunderstandings with clarity and respect. It is important to set the record straight, not just for myself, but for everyone involved. I sincerely wish Dalljiet all the best and hope we can all move forward positively."

Speaking of Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's marriage, they got married on March 10, 2023, in a private ceremony, surrounded by their family and close friends. Dalljiet relocated to Kenya with him immediately after the wedding. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

For the unversed, the actress from Iss Pyaar Ka Kya Naam Doon was previously married to Shalin Bhanot, but the two separated in 2015 after the actress accused him of domestic violence. Currently, Dalljiet and her son Jaydon are in India.

ALSO READ: Dalljiet Kaur drops another cryptic post amid separation rumors with husband Nikhil Patel; 'Pati keh rahe hai shaadi kabhi hui nahi'