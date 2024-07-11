Hina Khan pleads to Almighty to take away her pain amid battle with breast cancer; Our prayers are with actress

Popular television actress Hina Khan has recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is determined to win over the disease and is sharing snippets of her journey actively on social media. Now, in a recent heartfelt post, Khan shared a plea to the Almighty to take away her pain.

Hina Khan’s heartfelt plea to Almighty

On July 10, Hina Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a post that read, “Nobody can take away your pain but Allah.” Over this, she wrote, “Please Allah Please.” The post highlights how much pain she is going through every day. It’s a painful journey and our prayers are with the actress as she fights the disease. We believe she will fight through it and come out stronger.

Check out Hina Khan’s post here:

Hina Khan's battle with breast cancer

On June 28, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star took to social media to share with her fans that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. She was already in the middle of treatment when she informed her fans about the disease and mentioned she was determined to overcome it. Requesting respect and privacy, she wished her fans would keep her in their prayers and love.

Advertisement

She received love and warm messages of support from her industry friends and colleagues, including Nakuul Mehta, Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi, Shehnaaz Gill, and Bharti Singh, to name a few.

The actress has been actively sharing her journey on social media and motivating her fans and followers. She also cut her hair and shared that she took this step before she lost her hair to chemotherapy. Sharing the entire video on her Instagram handle, she showed how resilient she is. Her mother who never imagined the actress chopping off her locks broke down during the process.

In another clip, she shared she went for her first chemo straight from an award night. Khan has promised herself that she will never back down and is committed to coming out of the disease.

Pinkvilla wishes Hina Khan a speedy recovery!

ALSO READ: Hina Khan flaunts her scars as she fights stage 3 breast cancer and says, 'Manifesting my healing': View pics