EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye's Arjit Taneja-Sriti Jha reveal their greatest fear in relationships

Popular actors Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are currently seen together playing the lead pair in the newly launched show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. These talented actors have a massive fan following owing to their impressive acting mettle. Recently, Sriti and Arjit Taneja participated in a fun segment for Pinkvilla and spilled some secrets, opened up about their bond, and also gave fans an insight into their personal and professional life.

What is Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha's greatest fear in a relationship?

While playing a dart board game with Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja, Arjit's dart landed on a question that read, "Greatest Fear in a relationship." Without missing a second, Arjit quickly responded to this question by saying, "Breakups (laughs), of course."

When asked if he fears breaking in the initial stage of his relationship, Arjit replied, "No, that's not a fear from Day 1 but when you had breakups, when it's not your first relationship, you know what a breakup feels like, right? Only two things can come out of a relationship, either you break up or you get married."

Completing Arjit's statement, Sriti Jha replied, "And I'm scared for both." Arjit agreed with her and said, "I am scared for both. Na shadi karni hai na break up (Nor do I want to get married neither do I want a breakup)."

Speaking about Srit Jha and Arjit Taneja's bond, both rose to immense fame and success during their stint in Kumkum Bhagya. Sriti and Arjit played pivotal roles and fans loved their track and acting chops in the show. Sriti's on-screen chemistry with Shabir Ahluwalia was adored by the viewers. Even after the show, Sriti and Arjit retained their friendship and are BFFs of the telly world.

About Srit Jha and Arjit Taneja's show:

Currently, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are playing the lead actors in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The show premiered on November 27 and is grabbing a lot of attention because of its engaging track. Sriti plays the role of Amruta while Arjit essays Virat.

Virat is not a believer in the institution of marriage while Amruta believes that efforts are required for any relationship to excel. In the show, it is seen how Amruta and Arjit's characters are drastically different personalities in terms of their thoughts on relationships.

