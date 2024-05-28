Kapil Sharma, who has recently wrapped up The Great Indian Kapil Show, is currently rejoicing in Canada with his wife Ginni Chatrath and their two lovely children. The comedian has dropped some delightful captures from his gateway. He is seen admiring the wonders of nature in the pictures.

Kapil Sharma’s post

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma uploaded two stills wherein he is seen sitting on a stone in the forest with tall trees in the background. The rock has ‘sit, talk, learn and love’ written on it. The photos feature Kapil in a yellow-colored hoodie paired with black-hued trousers and chunky-soled shoes.

In the caption space, the actor simply added deciduous trees and a meditating man emojis. He used the hashtags ‘Nature’ and ‘Forest’ in his post.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s post here:

A few days back, Kapil took to social media to share a video from his well-deserved break. He is seen riding a bicycle near a picturesque lake in Canada. The comedian looked carefree as he stepped out to enjoy some breeze. He even waved to a fan who recorded the clip. For the outing, Kapil opted for a yellow sweatshirt and black track pants.

While posting the video, he added Kishore Kumar's song Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana in the background and expressed gratitude to a fan club who sent him the clip. The 43-year old wrote, "Someone gifted me this video thank you."

About Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma is one of the best Indian comedians. He started his career in 2007 with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3. After winning the competition, the comedian-actor went on to star in shows like Hans Baliye and Comedy Circus. In 2013, he came up with his own show titled Comedy Nights With Kapil. It made him a sensation in no time and he came back with its sequel The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016.

After creating waves in the television medium, Kapil stepped into the OTT space recently with his show The Great Indian Kapil Show. He has also performed brilliantly in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi and Zwigato.

