TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa grabs top spot; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai follow

Every week, BARC releases a TRP report showing the performance of the shows and giving audiences a result of how their favorite daily soaps performed last week. The TRP report also allows the makers to discover whether their plotline is working in their favor or not. The report for the second week of 2024 has been released, and we have seen a new show added to the top 5. Keep reading to see the top 5 shows of the week.

Here are top 5 shows of this week:

1. Anupamaa

Anupamaa team has been riding high on success as the show has been winning the hearts of the viewers. The ratings of the show shot high even since Anupamaa took a 5-year leap and a new storyline was introduced. From Anupama and Anuj's separation to the Shah's family's internal problems, the viewers are witnessing shocking twists and turns that have kept audiences hooked.

In the second week of 2024, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa, ranked in the first spot and received 2.8 ratings. Last week, the show received 2.7 ratings, and it has seen a slight jump compared to the last week.

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Another show that has been on the top of the TRP chary continuously is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Giving tough competition to Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has always managed to grab the first or the second spot. With the main track of Ishaan and Savi's marriage playing currently, the viewers can't keep their eyes off the show. The audience will get to witness Reeva's reaction to Ishaan and Savi's marriage and can expect more such twists.

Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora's show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin bagged the second spot in the second week of the TRP report of 2024. The show received 2.7 ratings this week. Impressively, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's ratings have also improved compared to the previous week. Last week, the show got 2.5 ratings.

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television and has still managed to hold on to the legacy. With several generation leaps being introduced, ardent viewers have maintained the consistency and still shower love on the show. Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami were roped in to essay the roles of Abhira and Armaan after the recent leap, and their characters have been impressing the viewers.

The marriage plot and on-screen chemistry of the actors have hooked the audience. In the second week of the TRP report of 2024, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ranks in the third spot and received 2.4 ratings. The ratings of the show have been the same since last week.

4. Imlie

Imlie has grabbed the attention of the viewers with its engaging storyline and has hooked them to it. The love-hate relationship of Agastya-Imlie, surprising twists and turns, and the storyline have been impressing the audience. The intense on-screen chemistry of Sai Ketan Tao and Adrija Roy is liked by the viewers. In the second week of 2024, Imlie grabbed the fourth spot and received 2.3 ratings.

Compared to the last TRP report, Imlie's ratings and rank have improved. Last week, the show received 2.1 ratings and ranked fifth.

5. Jhanak

Jhanak made a surprise yet deserving entry in the top 5! Jhanak launched a few weeks ago and still managed to win the hearts of the audience in a short span of time. Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja's on-screen relationship and engaging storyline have hooked the audience and are stealing the spotlight. In the second week of 2024, Jhanak ranked in the fifth spot and received 2.1 ratings.

