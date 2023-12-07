EXCLUSIVE: Imlie actress and Jhanak actor Krushal Ahuja in relationship? Adrija Roy responds
Pinkvilla exclusively learned about Imlie actress Adrija Roy and Jhanak actor Krushal Ahuja being in a relationship. WE contacted Adrija and the actress gave a prolonged response on the same.
Pinkvilla is dedicated to getting authentic updates from the television world. We also strive hard to provide genuine news about celebrities to our avid readers. Our sources informed us that Imlie actress Adrija Roy and Jhanak star Krushal Ahuja share a very close bond and are in a relationship.
Armed with the information, Pinkvilla dialed Adrija's number and asked her about the same.
Adrija Roy spills about her bond with Krushal Ahuja
When asked about her relationship status with Krushal Ahuja, Imlie actress Adrija said, "We have known each other for four years. We're both from Kolkata, and that's how we know each other. He is a very special friend. Everybody has one friend with whom they share a close bond and share almost everything; for me, Krushal is the one. We are extremely close, but we don't want to put any tags on our bond yet. We are not in a typical relationship."
Take a look at Adrija Roy's recent post on Instagarm from the sets of Imlie
Adrija Roy and Krushal Ahuja's past work
Both Adrija and Krushal hail from Kolkata and are prominent names in the Bengali entertainment industry. The duo ventured into the Hindi GEC a few years ago. Krushal played the lead role in the Zee TV show Rishton Ka Manjha, while Adrija played the role of Charu in Colors' Durga Aur Charu.
Imlie's current track
Imlie's current track revolves around yet another rift between Imlie and Agastya. Agastya still believes that everything Imlie does is for money and that she doesn't have any feelings for him or his family. Meanwhile, Imlie wants to get justice for Bulbul.
Imlie stars actors like Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in lead roles.
Jhanak's current track
Jhanak's current track revolves around Anirudh getting Jhanak back into his house. However, they've been hiding the major truth about their marriage. Jhanak stars popular actors like Krushal Ahuja, Hiba Nawab, and Chandni Sharma, among others.
Krushal responded to Pinkvilla's calls by saying, "I would prefer not to discuss my personal life right now."
