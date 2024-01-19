EXCLUSIVE: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa says 'Kavya has molded herself along with the situations'

Actress Madalsa Sharma, who plays the role of Kavya in Anupamaa, says that she associates herself with her character. She loves the graph set out for her character.

Post leap in Anupamaa, Kavya is shown living with the Shah family while she has put her daughter Maahi in a hostel as the Shah Family hasn't accepted her. To save her marriage, Kavya decided to stay away from her daughter.

Madalsa Sharma shares her thoughts on Kavya's character graph

“As far as a professional independent woman of today, I related totally to her character, and at the same time Kavya has molded herself along with the situations required and she knows the value of family at the same time,” Madalsa says, adding, “As of now the story is at a very early stage to comment on anything."

She also expressed her gratitude to the makers of Anupamaa for zeroing in on her to play the character which has so many shades and layers.

Have a look at Madalsa Sharma's recent reel from Anupamaa sets-

The Anupamaa actress adds, “My best sequence so far in the show is ‘Kavya’s wedding sequence’ and I still get feedback from the audience as to how gripping and engrossing that entire sequence was.”

Advertisement

Madalsa Sharma revealed that she loves coming on set for the show. “I love working with my Anupama family and I love everything about it. The love and response that I get from my fans is my biggest motivation which makes me want to give my best daily. I’m filled with gratitude and grateful for everything the universe has blessed me with and thankful to my fans for appreciating my work and motivating me daily,”

The current track of Anupamaa

The current track of Anupamaa revolves around Adhik's stern warning to Vanraj, Pakhi, and other Shah family members as they keep him away from his daughter Ishaani. Adhik gives Vanraj a reality check that he suppresses his emotion of separation from Toshu and longs for his children, similarly, he also longs for his daughter Ishaani and will do anything to get her back.

Meanwhile, Yashpal's brother Yashdeep enters the show as Anupamaa's (Rupali Ganguly) new boss and potential love interest.