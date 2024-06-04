Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, June 4, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Kaveri ordering Abhira to bring fresh henna. She says that Armaan and Ruhi will write their names with it and will solidify their union for seven lifetimes. Abhira follows Kaveri’s commands and gets the henna.

Abhira gets upset

Vidya asks Ruhi to start the ritual. She sits to apply henna on her hands and asks Armaan to tell what is happening. Vidya suggests it might be Mauli color. Abhira watches them. Ruhi begins the ceremony by writing her name on Armaan’s hand. Everyone cheers for the soon-to-be married couple. Kaveri prompts Armaan to write his name on Ruhi’s hand. He does as directed. Vidya hugs Ruhi while Abhira leaves the scene, goes out and cries.

Abhira eats pastries to console herself and vents out her feelings. She says that one-sided stories are always sad while reflecting on Armaan and Ruhi’s marriage. Armaan also takes a bite of pastry and questions about constantly thinking about Abhira. He wonders what has gone wrong with him and why Abhira is not going out of his mind. Abhira and Armaan get lost in each other’s thoughts.

Abhira professes her love to Armaan

In the morning, Abhira refuses to engage in the dance practice due to Armaan arriving late for the session. Armaan insists they shall proceed as the practice must be completed. He also reminds Abhira of her duties as the wedding planner. Abhira’s colleague encourages her to listen to Armaan and aid him in the dance practice. She agrees and starts grooving with Armaan on a romantic song.

Abhira gets injured while dancing. Armaan inquires if she has taken the medicine. This makes Abhira angry. She tells Armann to stop getting concerned for her and storms out from there. Armaan follows her. Abhira makes Armaan question himself about caring for her despite having no relationship between them. Armaan brings in their friendship, making Abhira shout in frustration.

Garlands fall on Abhira. Armaan tries to help her out but she asks him to stay away. She makes him realize how he always assists her and later leaves her alone. Abhira says she feels foolish and stupid. She ends up declaring her feelings to Armaan and accuses him of never reciprocating the same. Armaan is stunned.

Abhira asks Armaan to not worry about her broken heart and leaves. Armaan recalls the times when Abhira claimed to have hatred for him and his family. He wonders how she can love him. Abhira cries her heart out. Armaan ponders why Abhira never confided in him about her feelings. Abhira feels bad about her fate and first love. Ruhi sees Armaan and asks him if everything is fine. Armaan thinks of sharing the truth with Ruhi. The episode ends here.

