Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1299: Today’s episode starts with Abhira crying and talking to the interviewer. Kaveri asks Arman to pick up the ring from the tray. Ruhi and Armaan take the rings. Armaan thinks about Abhira. He thinks that every time he tries to move on, he thinks about Abhira and this way, he will be forever stuck on her.

Abhira says she has done the case study and fumbles. She loses focus and sees Armaan. She gives the wrong password on the laptop. The interviewer asks her if she's fine. She can’t explain the answer.

Ruhi puts the ring on Armaan’s finger. Everyone claps. Abhira stares at them and breaks the glass in her hand. Waiters come and clean it. She apologizes to the interviewer. Armaan turns to see Abhira. Ruhi stops him and asks to put the ring on her finger.

Abhira’s interviewer leaves angrily

The interviewer gets up and says they will do this interview later. Abhira requests him for another chance. He says she should not have wasted his time; she should have called him and said she was not prepared for the interview. She gets upset. She tells herself this is what she gets for loving someone who won't love her back. The waiter gives her the bill, and she gets worried and gives all her cash. The waiter thanks her and goes.

Vidya asks Armaan to put the ring on Ruhi’s finger. Armaan drops the ring. Abhira passes by, and the ring gets stuck under her show. Charu says she will get the ring. Armaan stops her and gets up. He goes and gets out the ring from Abhira's shoes. He holds the ring in front of Abhira, and Ruhi gets anxious. She holds Manish's hand.

Manish asks Ruhi if she is sure she wants to get married to Armaan because, in a relationship, there should be trust. She says Ruhi got anxious as soon as she saw Armaan with Ruhi. Armaan picks up the ring and washes it. He puts it on Ruhi's finger. Everyone claps. Armaan apologizes and says he got distracted and it won't happen again. Abhira leaves.

Dadi blesses Armaan and Ruhi. They go to take Manish and Suwarna’s blessings. Manish stares at Armaan and says may god give them wisdom.

Abhira wrestles with her feelings

Abhira comes home and feels cold. She switches off the fan and closes the window. She starts wearing woolen. She cries and says whatever was meant to happen has happened. She consoles herself. She felt hungry and took out the change, only Rs 20.

Krish, Aryan, and Kiara return home with Manisha and Manoj. They talk about Armaan and Abhira. Krish wonders what Abhira will do now; she is all alone. Manoj says he doesn't understand anything. Aryan says Armaan only looked good with Abhira.

Abhira goes to buy a pack of biscuits. A man says some people are coming to distribute food; she should wait here for some time. Armaan and Ruhi come there to give the food. Ruhi thanked him for bringing her there. She says she wants everyone’s best wishes and blessings for their journey. They give the food boxes.

The man takes one box for Abhira. She sees Armaan and Ruhi’s name on the box. She turns and sees them. Armaan also sees her. He wonders what she is doing with these people and if she needs money. He goes to talk to her. Abhira turns away from him and gives the box to the man and also the coins. The man tells her she should be fine. She leaves.

Ruhi asks what happened. Armaan worries. She asks if Armaan is happy with the engagement, and he agrees. He sees his engagement ring. Abhira comes to her house and removes the excess woolen. She cries. Armaan comes there. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

