Angry netizens warn Ashish Chanchlani 'akele dikh mat jaiyo' for faking relationship with Elli AvrRam to promote their music video

Ashish Chanchlani recently left all his fans pleasantly surprised after sharing a picture with actress Elli AvrRam. The YouTuber held her in his arms, and the post was captioned as ‘Finally’. This sparked dating rumors between the two, but the happiness of fans was short-lived as the picture was from a music video they were starring in.

Advertisement

Fans' reaction to Ashish Chanchlani, Elli AvrRam’s song

Ashish Chanchlani took to his social media handles and shared the music video he features in with Elli AvrRam. The song Chandaniya has already become the talk of the town in no time. On one hand, where fans are praising the music, some are slamming the influencer for his promotional tactics. Many are upset by how the YouTuber faked a relationship to promote his song.

The moment Chandaniya was out, one of the fans took to their X handle and wrote, “Mene to pehle hi kaha tha.” Another fan wrote, “Ye kalyug nahi toh aur kya hai. Apne fayde ke liye logo ko C banate ho.” A third fan wrote, “Lo kat gaya sabka.” An angry fan remarked, “Akele dikh mat jaiyo,” followed by a comment, “ye sahi hai, kuch bhi ho to gana nikaal do.”

Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvRam’s first meeting

Advertisement

It was in February 2025 when Ashish and Elli AvRam were first seen together at the Elle List 2025 event. Their spotting started the initial buzz about them being together. Since then, the popular duo have been spotted at a couple of events together, raising speculations

Sung by Vishal Mishra, composed by Mithoon, & Written by Sayeed Quadri, the song featuring Ashish and Elli is surely going to touch your hearts.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan faces injury during King shoot, actor off to US for urgent medical attention