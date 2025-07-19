Alia Bhatt gushes over ‘magical stars’ Aneet Padda-Ahaan Panday after watching Saiyaara: ‘This isn’t just a film…’

Ever since Saiyaara has hit the theatres, social media has been buzzing with only positive reviews about the film. Everyone has been gushing about how brilliantly the newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have performed in the Mohit Suri directorial. Amidst the many BTown celebs going gaga over the film, the recent name to praise the team is Alia Bhatt. The actress admitted that she could watch the debutants and the film ‘again and again’.

Alia Bhatt praises Saiyaara

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a candid BTS click of Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday and Mohit Suri. The director looks cool in a grey sweatshirt, while the actor looks dapper in a black banyan and blue denim. The actress’ simplicity shines in a white kurta and blue denim. All three have a big smile on their faces.

Sharing this picture Alia wrote, “It’s safe to say…two beautiful, magical STARS are born. @aneetpadda @ahaanpandayy — I don’t remember the last time I looked at two actors with such awe. With stars in my eyes… watching the stars in yours. You both shine with such individuality, such honesty — I could watch you again, and again, and again. (And let’s be honest… I probably will.)”

The Alpha star further wrote, “I’ve already gushed to you both individually — but clearly, once was not enough. So here I am. Gushing. Again. To the captain of this very wonderful ship @mohitsuri — what a film. What feeling. What music!!!!!!!! You made me feel things that only the movies can make you feel.

Saiyaara is full of heart, full of soul, full of something that just stays with you… in the best way.”



Alia Bhatt ended by saying, “To the entire team, to @yrf — congratulations on this beautiful creation. This isn’t just a film. It’s a moment. And I’m so glad I got to feel it.”

About Saiyaara’s box office collection

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, netted a mind-boggling Rs 20-20.50 crore at the box office on its opening day. The Mohit Suri directorial took the year's 4th best start for a Bollywood film, only behind Chhaava, Sikandar and Housefull 5, but it was the biggest opener in a lot of different circuits across India.

