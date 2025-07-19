Box Office: Saiyaara surpasses Kabir Singh and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to record the biggest opening day for a love story in India

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is wrecking the box office with spectacular collections, east-west-north-south. It has opened to collections of Rs 20.75 crore net and these are the highest collections for a pure romantic Bollywood movie, ahead of the likes of Kabir Singh (Rs 20.25 crore) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Rs 19.50 crore).

The Highest Opening Pure Love Stories Of Bollywood Are As Under (India Net)

Movie India Net Day 1 Saiyaara Rs 20.75 crore net Kabir Singh Rs 20.25 crore Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Rs 19.50 crore Kalank Rs 18.50 crore Ram Leela Rs 15 crore Jab Harry Met Sejal Rs 14.75 crore Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Rs 14 crore Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Rs 13 crore

Saiyaara Emerges The Biggest Bollywood Opener In The Love Story Genre

For Saiyaara to emerge as the biggest opener in the love story genre is an incredible feat, mainly because it features two newcomers, who are yet to leave a mark. The audiences in the post-pandemic world, don't turn up till they are enticed by the film's units. They surely were enamoured by the pre-release units like the songs, the teaser and the trailer of Saiyaara, which is resulting in this unprecedented response. Still, nothing explains it emerging as the number one film in the love story genre.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Continues To Have Highest Footfalls Among Films In This List; Its Gross Collections Remain Higher Than Saiyaara

In terms of first day footfalls, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani still has the highest footfalls from films in this list. Infact, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's gross collections are higher than Saiyaara, as back in 2013, tax rates were close to 30 percent and now they are around 20 percent.

Saiyaara Has Strong Day 2 Bookings

Saiyaara's bookings for day 2 are strong and another Rs 20 crore plus day is on the cards. Infact, there won't be any surprise if it comes close to Rs 25 crore net too. In short, the film is a box office hurricane which won't stop soon.

