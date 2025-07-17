Director Mohit Suri reveals filmmakers warned him against making Saiyaara: 'No one's going to make youngster...'

Filmmaker Mohit Suri, who last helmed Ek Villain Returns, is making his directorial comeback with his much-awaited film, Saiyaara. The upcoming musical romantic drama stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Suri has now revealed that industry veterans had warned him against making Saiyaara.

Mohit Suri shares filmmakers didn't want Saiyaara to get materialized

In a new interview with Variety, Mohit Suri spoke about how he was dissuaded by industry veterans for not making Saiyaara. Suri recalled that they didn't believe in the 'youngster love story'.

Quoting filmmakers, the Saiyaara director said, "No one's going to make a youngster, newcomer or love story in this market, in this age where everything has become about the blockbuster, larger than life cinema."

Mohit Suri had written the film by then; however, fate changed when he later collaborated with Yash Raj Films. According to the director, the production house liked the script as the YRF team was actively seeking a story like that.

Saiyaara was initially Aashiqui 3, here's what changed

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla last month, Mohit Suri confirmed that he was initially asked to work on Aashiqui 3. Suri was collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt at the time. The notable filmmaker shared that Saiyaara's idea was originally for Aashiqui 3.

"They (Bhushan and Mukesh) were in the hurry and wanted to announce, which is something I was not comfortable with. I prefer in having a script first and then make an announcement," the Saiyaara director told us.

Saiyaara records historic pre-sales, to release tomorrow

Saiyaara is set to score the second-biggest advance bookings of 2025. As of 3:30 pm, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film has sold 138,000 tickets in top national chains, with a few hours to go before its release in theaters. It is expected to sell 1,75,000 tickets in final pre-sales.

Saiyaara is headed for a historic start at the box office. It will hit the screens on July 18, 2025.

Before Saiyaara, Mohit Suri directed popular movies such as Aashiqui 2, Zeher, Awarapan, Woh Lamhe, Ek Villain, Humari Adhoori Kahani, Half Girlfriend, and Malang, among others.

