Decoding The Economics of Saiyaara: YRF recovers 75 percent of budget already; Sits on a goldmine with Mohit Suri musical starring Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda among many other exciting actors, has been making the kind of noise that very few films starring debutants (in a lead role) make, prior to the release. Every unit, from the songs to the trailer, has received a unanimously positive response and now, all eyes are on how well the movie fares at the box office.

Before the film hits the silver screens on the 18th of July, 2025, it's only right to understand the film's economics, and how much it needs to collect theatrically, to breakeven.

Saiyaara Has Recovered Rs 45 Crore Non-Theatrically, Against A Budget Of Rs 60 Crore Including P&A

Saiyaara is made at a healthy budget of Rs 45 crore. The print and publicity expenses of the film are pegged at around Rs 15 crore, for a total cost of Rs 60 crore. The non-theatrical recoveries of the movie are pretty solid, given that it is a film starring newcomers. The digital rights have been acquired for Rs 25 crore, while satellite rights have been purchased for Rs 8 crore. The music rights have not been sold but they are estimated to be Rs 12 crore. Subject to how big the album becomes post the release, the makers will make more money on the film. These strong non-theatrical recoveries can be attributed towards brand YRF, and the association of a filmmaker like Mohit Suri to a kind of film that he's known to make.

The Economics Of Saiyaara Is As Under

Particulars Amount Budget Rs 45 crore Print And Publicity Rs 15 crore Total Costs Rs 60 crore Satellite Rights Rs 8 crore Digital Rights Rs 25 crore Music Rights (owned by YRF) Rs 12 crore Total Recoveries Rs 45 crore Total Recoverable Amount Rs 15 crore

YRF Is In A Very Safe Spot, Ahead Of The Release Of Saiyaara

With Rs 45 crore already recovered before release against a production cost of Rs 60 crore, Yash Raj Films is in a very safe spot. A global theatrical share of Rs 15 crore will ensure that the producers don't lose any money on the film. To recover Rs 15 crore, all that the movie needs to earn is Rs 37-40 crore gross worldwide depending on where the major chunk of the business comes from. The added amount that YRF earns in the form of additional theatrical share, or in the form of the music of the film really blowing up, will act as their profits. Going by the pre-release buzz, it is safe to say that YRF is in a very comfortable spot. They will aim to breakeven and be in profits, in the very first weekend.

It Is Safe To Assume That YRF Will Be Making More Films With The Leads Of Saiyaara, Like They Have With Other New Actors In The Past

More than the profits that the production house looks to make from the movie, it is the money at their disposal for the films to follow from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda that matter more. One is safe to assume that there will be contractual obligations, leading to the leads working on a few more films with the banner.

Saiyaara In Theatres

The advance bookings of Saiyaara have opened in few locations and they will open for the rest of India very soon. The film hits the silver screens on 18th July, 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

