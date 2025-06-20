IVE’s Jang Wonyoung defamation case: Sojang fights back, appeals 50 million KRW penalty order

The heated legal fight between Starship Entertainment and the controversial YouTube channel Sojang has taken a new turn. While Starship secured a major win in court earlier this month, the legal clash is far from over. The channel operator has officially filed an appeal.

According to legal insiders, on June 18, the operator behind Sojang submitted an appeal. The aim is to contest the ruling handed down by the Seoul Central District Court just weeks prior. This move has reignited public attention on the case, which has made headlines due to its ties to some of the biggest names in K-pop.

Starship's win in civil court

Back on June 4, the 50th Civil Division of the Seoul Central District Court, presided by Judge Choi Mi Young, issued a ruling. The court ruled in favor of Starship Entertainment in their civil lawsuit against Sojang. The court concluded that the YouTuber had damaged the reputation of Starship and its artists by repeatedly spreading false and defamatory content.

The court ordered Sojang’s operator to pay 50 million KRW (approx. 36,500 USD) in damages to Starship. The agency had initially sought 100 million KRW in compensation, but the court settled on a partial ruling. It’s still a clear legal victory for the company.

Who is Sojang, and what did they post?

The operator behind Sojang became infamous across the K-pop fandom space for posting cyberbullying-style content. These videos aggressively targeted celebrities with unverified rumors, manipulated stories, and malicious speculation. From October 2021 to June 2023, the channel built a large viewership. It did so by consistently posting videos aimed at idols like Jang Wonyoung (IVE), BTS, EXO, aespa, and Kang Daniel.

The backlash against Sojang grew rapidly as fans and agencies began pushing for accountability. Reports later revealed that the YouTuber had allegedly earned 250 million KRW (approx. 80,000 USD) through monetization during the peak of the channel’s activity. During this time, they continued to harm reputations with each upload.

Multiple legal fronts: Civil and criminal

The civil lawsuit wasn’t the only legal action taken. Starship and Jang Wonyoung personally pursued criminal charges against Sojang’s operator as well. The court, after reviewing evidence and patterns of behavior, sentenced the individual to two years in prison. However, the sentence was suspended for three years. This is a form of probation that allows the defendant to avoid jail unless further offenses occur.

However, even that ruling has been challenged. Prosecutors have filed an appeal, expressing dissatisfaction with the suspended sentence. They believe it does not reflect the seriousness of the case.

In a separate damages lawsuit, Jang Wonyoung also won a partial victory. The court ordered Sojang to pay the IVE member 50 million KRW in damages. It further solidified that the content in question was not only harmful but legally punishable.

Other idols join the fight

Sojang is not only facing legal pressure from Starship and Jang Wonyoung. Additional lawsuits are ongoing from top-tier artists and agencies. They include BTS (BigHit Music), EXO (SM Entertainment), aespa, and soloist Kang Daniel.

In several of those cases, the court has already sided with the idols. The court acknowledged that the channel's videos had a huge impact on the mental health, image, and careers of the stars involved.

