BTS' Jungkook's new solo music and world tour soon? New post and profile pic hint at possibility

BTS ARMY is buzzing with excitement as speculation about Jungkook's solo comeback gains momentum with new details emerging. With the BTS member returning to Instagram and making his first post on his new account, fan theories are circulating. Jungkook's new profile picture and post featuring the Golden album's logo have sparked speculation that he's set to drop new music and embark on his first-ever solo world tour.

Jungkook's first Instagram post and new profile pic

Jungkook made his first Instagram post on July 19 and also set the same image as his profile picture. It is the logo of Golden's solo album and also the logo of his brand, which he trademarked at the beginning of 2025. Following the updates, fans have flooded his comment section with inquisitions regarding the significance of such a post, and whether it indicated his first-ever solo comeback.

Is Jungkook preparing for new music and a solo world tour?

The BTS member's Golden logo post and some previous updates about him strongly hinted at the possibility of his solo career taking off once again. They include the viral picture of his new golden in-ears, which sparked speculation that Jungkook is preparing for some performances, possibly for his first solo world tour, which fans have dubbed the 'Golden tour'.

His brand trademarking of a logo similar to that of his Golden album logo added fuel to the rumors.

He trademarked it in his home country, South Korea, and influential nations like the US, UK, the European Union (EU), Japan, Canada, Mexico, Thailand, and Brazil, leading to the possibility that these countries could be stops on his solo tour. BTS ARMY took to social media to share Jungkook's new updates and captioned it with "JUNGKOOK IS COMING", "JUNGKOOK THE BRAND", "JUNGKOOK SOLO WORLD TOUR" and "JungKook_GOLDEN".

Other hints of Jungkook's solo concerts include a previous post of the artist's photo by ticketing site Ticketmaster, with the caption "COMING SOON." Mexican concert organisers DCECOFICIAL and Angel Rey, also allegedly mentioned that Jungkook is slated to make a big announcement ahead of BTS' 2026 tour.

