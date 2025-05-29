EXO's D.O. gets spotted in blonde hair while dining with Kim Woo Bin in Japan, fans call him 'Greek god'

EXO's D.O. sported a blonde hair look for the first time since his debut in the entertainment industry. Fans went into a frenzy as the pictures and videos from his latest sighting got viral on May 28. He was seen enjoying his free time having a nice meal in Japan with acquaintances, including Kim Woo Bin. His new look drew a lot of attention and his hanging out with the actor sparked curiosity as to whether some joint project was on the horizon.

Advertisement

Doh Kyung Soo aka D.O. caught fans off guard with a surprise appearance in Japan sporting a fresh new look. While hair color changes are a common trend among K-pop idols, it was particularly surprising in D.O.'s case due to his signature understated style. Throughout his career with EXO and in various acting projects, D.O. has been known for embracing a more natural aesthetic. He never got tattoos or piercings and rarely dyed his hair, let alone experimenting with bold colours.

Fans were quick to shower their idol with praise for his new blonde look, speculating about the inspiration behind the transformation. With his upcoming drama The Manipulated set to premiere in the second half of 2025, some fans are wondering if this new image is a deliberate choice to promote the project. Regardless of the reason, D.O.'s fans are clearly loving the change and eagerly anticipating what's to come. They praised his visuals, with one calling him a "Greek god".

Advertisement

D.O. is also gearing up for a solo musical comeback, with fans expecting the release around July. It's possible that his new blonde look is connected to a music video shoot for this project. Another possible reason for the artist's bleached hair and his dinner date with Kim Woo Bin might be their upcoming project together– tvN's reality TV series Green Bean, Red Bean. The production team has indeed started filming for a new season, adding fuel to the rumour.

No matter what the reason for his sudden change in appearance might be, we are loving a blonde Doh Kyung Soo, aren't we?

ALSO READ: The Manipulated First Look OUT: D.O. plays ruthless tactics to put Ji Chang Wook behind bars in action thriller, PICS