Sreeleela wears men’s hooded shirt with cool-girl fit for airport look, styles it effortlessly

Sreeleela, the Telugu star, is making headlines not just for her upcoming Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan but also for her impeccable style. The diva is often spotted donning head-turning outfits—whether they be everyday classics or festive sarees. With a versatile fashion sense, the diva served a masterclass on creating a cool-girl outfit for her latest airport look. This fashionably busy fit is not so difficult to recreate, so let’s take styling notes!

Advertisement

The Kissik Girl was spotted at the airport channeling laid-back vibes in a three-piece ensemble, which is equal parts cool and comfy. The actress wore a black crop top as the inner layer. The body-hugging top with a scooped neckline is perfect for keeping it low-key and cozy for the flight. She layered the petite top with a red, black, and white checkered shirt. The men’s shirt with a hood elevated Sreeleela’s ensemble to a noteworthy street-chic look. She kept her shirt unbuttoned and sleeves rolled up, strolling with a carefree panache.

Aligning with her offbeat attire, the actress paired her top layers with denim jeans. Her eccentric jeans were a unique blend of boot-cut pattern and cargo-style pockets. The high-waisted jeans perfectly complemented her black top. Keeping her outfit stylish but not overdone, Sreeleela skipped any accessories and just adorned a golden-accented black band.

Rounding up her look with beige sandals. The thick-soled sandals accentuated Sreeleela’s look by adding a statuesque appeal to her form while keeping up with the cool vibe of her fit. She further added a blue cap, further elevating the diva’s street-chic style.

Advertisement

Going incognito, the beauty maven covered her face with a mask at the airport and wore glasses. Her highlighted straight hair, cascading from the cap, looked understated yet effortlessly stylish.

Overall, Sreeleela’s look is the ultimate lineup of everyday staples, put together for a comfy-chic airport OOTD.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan in midi-dress worth Rs 1,59,484 and Hermès bag owns the style game like a PRO