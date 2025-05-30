Sharvari wears Rs 28,622 knit-denim midi-dress and she's totally slaying in her Friday OOTD

Once again, Sharvari stepped out with one thing constant in her mind— owning the style game and that too, while staying true to her comfort. The actress was snapped at an event in the midi-dress that felt just right for the occasion. It was equal parts elegant and modern, ensuring she didn’t push herself too hard. Excited to know the details? Then let’s dive into it!

Keeping her look as elegant as ever, Sharvari took a fresh approach to blending knit and denim. She wore a classy knit and denim midi dress from Sandro Paris, it comes with a retail price of Rs 28,622. It had a round neckline with a subtle V-cut in the center and short sleeves. Against the navy blue backdrop, the ensemble had light blue borders of the neckline, sleeves, and pockets with a golden button at the center.

Giving her look a feminine charm, the outfit had a close-fitting waist with the flaring design at the bottom, ensuring she screams nothing but elegance.

Not compromising with her style and giving equal attention to details, the Munjya actress accessorized it with round stud earrings. Adding just the much-needed glam to not appear overdone, she opted for a cute hairstyle. The Alpha actress let her hair open in the middle partition. In loose, soft waves, her tresses looked gorgeous and smooth.

Now, let’s move towards our favorite part of her look. Her makeup was so flawless and radiant, perfect to complement her elegant vibe. The right shade base enhanced Sharvari’s skin glow. The shine on her cheekbones was achieved with the blush, soft-toned eyeshadow, curled eyelashes, and glossy lipstick, giving a hydrating finish. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 fame completed her look with the strappy black heels.

The ensemble worn by Sharvari was perfect on its own. With the knit and denim fabric, it can be the perfect summer fit to make an elegant appearance and manage to turn heads instantly. Don’t forget to take styling notes!

