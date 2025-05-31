Did You Know Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 shoot on cruise faced objection from captain over THIS major issue? Director Tarun Mansukhani reveals

Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 has been grabbing headlines after the retailer of the film was released recently. The film has also received a censor certificate from CBFC after 11 seconds of trimming as per a report in Bollywood Hungama. Now, director Tarun Mansukhani opened up about the shoot on a cruise, facing an objection from the caption to stop filming because of the storm.

In an interview with Mid-day, Housefull 5 director Tarun Mansukhani opened up on the challenges they faced during filming with 19 stars on a cruise for 40 days. He shared that the very first thing he did was to memorize its layout to avoid delays, and maintaining balance during shots added to the difficulty.

The filmmaker also added that the constantly shifting weather conditions further complicated the process, with the team even facing a severe storm during last year’s shoot.

He said, “I remember during the storm, people couldn’t stand, and cameras were about to fly off. On the second day of the storm, the captain told me I had to stop filming due to safety concerns.”

Tarun also opened up on taking a long hiatus after his last film Drive in 2019. He shared that it took more than a year to just finalize the script of Housefull 5. He also shared that as he is the new entry to the franchise, new ideas and stories came to him ‘naturally’.

The Housefull 5 director further shared that Sajid Nadiadwala has helped him being ‘rooted’ in this franchise. Calling it the first film to reach the fifth part, he added the major fan following the iconic franchise has.

Tarun Mansukhani also opened up on giving every actor perfect screen time and shared that he only approached the ‘big’ stars after he liked the character while scripting. He admitted that getting star cast on board for a few scenes didn’t seem correct and roped them for prominent roles.

The filmmaker further talked about Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff’s fun antics during the shoot, something he hadn’t ever seen before. Calling them a ‘riot’, he added that he was surprised witnessing their energy on the sets.

Meanwhile, Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Jackie Shroff, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, Johnny Lever, Dino Morea, Shreyas Talpade and Fardeen Khan in pivotal roles. The much-awaited film will be released in theaters on June 6, 2025.

