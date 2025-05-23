The Manipulated First Look OUT: D.O. plays ruthless tactics to put Ji Chang Wook behind bars in action thriller, PICS

The Manipulated is an upcoming South Korean action thriller series starring Ji Chang Wook and D.O. in lead roles. The series is about an ordinary man, who is wrongfully framed for a crime and seeks revenge against the one who orchestrated it. On May 23, Disney+, the production team of the drama shared the first look of the protagonist and the antagonist, and confirmed the premiere of the highly anticipated OTT show in the second half of this year.

Advertisement

The 10-episode gripping tale of The Manipulated follows Park Tae Jung (Ji Chang Wook), a seemingly ordinary man whose peaceful life is shattered by a heinous crime he didn't commit, leading to his imprisonment. As he discovers the truth about the mastermind behind his misfortune, he embarks on a quest for revenge against An Yo Han (GOT7's D.O.). An Yo Han, the antagonist, is a cold-hearted individual who fabricates evidence and orchestrates crimes.

The plot revolves around his hustle and tussle with Park Tae Jung, who looks dejected as an inmate in the recently unveiled first look still. He features cuts on his face, indicating a rough life in prison. An Yo Han, gives off a totally contrasting vibe in an all-black ensemble, embracing a quintessential villainous aesthetic. His facial expression conveys a sense of cunning and manipulation, hinting at him orchestrating his next sinister move.

Actor-singer D.O. (Doh Kyung Soo) aptly brought out the essence of the antagonist with his body language and aura. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see him play a character that starkly contrasts with his previous roles and his gentle real-life persona. The drama production team described The Manipulated as "a bloody revenge drama," which promises a high-octane showdown between D.O. and Ji Chang Wook.

Advertisement

Besides them, the other actors in pivotal roles include Lee Kwang Soo as Baek Do Gyeong, Jo Yoon Soo as No Eun Bi and Yang Dong Geun as Two Deok Su.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Ji Chang Wook, Jun Ji Hyun's Colony set for major launch with Train to Busan director