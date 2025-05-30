Prince & Family Kerala Box Office Day 18: Dileep's comedy drama records fair hold, adds Rs 25 lakh on 4th Friday
Dileep starrer Prince and Family is holding decently at the box office. The movie is heading towards its theatrical end soon.
Prince & Family, starring actor Dileep in the lead role, is doing decently at the box office. The comedy drama helmed by Binto Stephen met with positive word-of-mouth among the audience, and that's what is driving its box office performance.
Prince & Family enters 4th week, adds Rs 25 lakh to the cume
Debuted with Rs 80 lakh on Day 1, the movie witnessed a good trend at the box office and smashed the Rs 10 crore mark in 12 days. Despite facing new releases, it kept luring the audience on low levels and wrapped its third week at Rs 14 crore. Prince & Family has entered the fourth week and added Rs 25 lakh to the tally, taking the total cume to Rs 14.30 crore gross in Kerala.
The Dileep movie is now running in its final legs. It is expected to wind its theatrical run around the Rs 15 crore mark at the Kerala box office.
Day-wise box office collection of Prince & Family is as follows:
|Day
|Gross Kerala Box Office
|1
|Rs 80 lakh
|2
|Rs 90 lakh
|3
|Rs 1.25 crore
|4
|Rs 90 lakh
|5
|Rs 85 lakh
|6
|Rs 90 lakh
|7
|Rs 80 lakh
|8
|Rs 75 lakh
|9
|Rs 90 lakh
|10
|Rs 1.40 crore
|11
|Rs 60 lakh
|12
|Rs 70 lakh
|13
|Rs 65 lakh
|14
|Rs 55 lakh
|15
|Rs 45 lakh
|16
|Rs 55 lakh
|17
|Rs 65 lakh
|18
|Rs 30 lakh
|19
|Rs 30 lakh
|20
|Rs 25 lakh
|21
|Rs 25 lakh
|22
|Rs 25 lakh (est.)
|Total
|Rs 14.30 crore
Prince & Family in cinemas
Prince & Family is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
