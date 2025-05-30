Homebound Pratik Shah Abhinav Singh Drishyam 3 Release Date Ahaan Panday Housefull 5 Vicky Kaushal Saif Ali Khan Kiara Advani Kusha Kapila Ahaan Panday Kankhajura

Prince & Family Kerala Box Office Day 18: Dileep's comedy drama records fair hold, adds Rs 25 lakh on 4th Friday

Dileep starrer Prince and Family is holding decently at the box office. The movie is heading towards its theatrical end soon.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on May 30, 2025 | 11:17 PM IST | 21K
Dileep
Credits: Magic Frames

Prince & Family, starring actor Dileep in the lead role, is doing decently at the box office. The comedy drama helmed by Binto Stephen met with positive word-of-mouth among the audience, and that's what is driving its box office performance. 

Prince & Family enters 4th week, adds Rs 25 lakh to the cume 

Debuted with Rs 80 lakh on Day 1, the movie witnessed a good trend at the box office and smashed the Rs 10 crore mark in 12 days. Despite facing new releases, it kept luring the audience on low levels and wrapped its third week at Rs 14 crore. Prince & Family has entered the fourth week and added Rs 25 lakh to the tally, taking the total cume to Rs 14.30 crore gross in Kerala.

The Dileep movie is now running in its final legs. It is expected to wind its theatrical run around the Rs 15 crore mark at the Kerala box office. 

Day-wise box office collection of Prince & Family is as follows: 

Day Gross Kerala Box Office
1 Rs 80 lakh
2 Rs 90 lakh
3 Rs 1.25 crore 
4 Rs 90 lakh
5 Rs 85 lakh
6 Rs 90 lakh
7 Rs 80 lakh 
8 Rs 75 lakh 
9 Rs 90 lakh
10 Rs 1.40 crore
11 Rs 60 lakh
12 Rs 70 lakh 
13 Rs 65 lakh 
14 Rs 55 lakh
15 Rs 45 lakh
16 Rs 55 lakh 
17 Rs 65 lakh
18 Rs 30 lakh 
19 Rs 30 lakh
20 Rs 25 lakh
21 Rs 25 lakh
22 Rs 25 lakh (est.)
Total Rs 14.30 crore

Prince & Family in cinemas

Prince & Family is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

About The Author
Mohit Dixit

With a master's degree in mass communication, Mohit finds his comfort in the world of cinema. Ha...

