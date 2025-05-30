POLL: Harbhajan Singh, Guru Dutt, or Sharath Kamal, whose biopic do you want Vicky Kaushal to star in? VOTE

Vicky Kaushal has quickly become a favorite choice for biopics, thanks to his powerful performances. Now, the question is — which iconic personality should he bring to life next? Is it the cricket legend Harbhajan Singh, the table tennis maestro Sharath Kamal, or the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt? Cast your vote below and let us know whose biopic you want to see him star in!

Advertisement

Vote and let us know!

Harbhajan Singh, Guru Dutt, or Sharath Kamal, whose biopic do you want Vicky Kaushal to star in? Vicky Kaushal has emerged as one of the top choices for biopics. Go vote and let us know whose story you’d like to see him bring to life. Harbhajan Singh Guru Dutt Sharath Kamal

1. Harbhajan Singh

In an interview with Zoom, Harbhajan Singh expressed confidence in Vicky Kaushal’s abilities, praising him as a brilliant actor. He mentioned that Vicky, being a Punjabi and from the same Doaba region as himself, shares a similar accent, which he found impressive.

He also complimented Vicky’s looks, humorously adding that with makeup, Vicky could easily resemble him. Harbhajan firmly believed that Vicky was capable of portraying him effectively.

Additionally, former actress Geeta also supported Vicky Kaushal as the ideal choice for Harbhajan Singh’s biopic. She agreed with Harbhajan’s views, highlighting Vicky as one of the finest actors today, noting his Punjabi background, tall stature, and distinctive appearance. Geeta expressed her conviction that Vicky would do a fantastic job playing Harbhajan in the biopic.

2. Guru Dutt

Mid-day recently reported that Vicky Kaushal is in discussions to portray the legendary filmmaker and actor Guru Dutt in an upcoming biopic. He is considered the frontrunner to take on the role of the iconic personality, celebrated for classics such as Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam.

Advertisement

Sources say the makers are looking for an actor who can authentically capture the artist’s brilliance and poignant emotions.

3. Sharath Kamal

As reported by the Free Press Journal, Sharath Kamal stated that before any film adaptation of his life is made, he plans to pen down a book detailing his experiences. He believes that writing provides a clearer perspective and helps form a comprehensive narrative.

Sharath further mentioned that once the book is finished, a movie could potentially be made, though he expressed some skepticism about whether his sport has enough popularity to draw attention from filmmakers.

Regarding casting choices, he humorously remarked that his main criterion would be for the actor to be tall, hinting with a smile that Vicky Kaushal might be an ideal candidate.

ALSO READ: Kusha Kapila finally BREAKS SILENCE on drastic weight loss: Starving for validation and more, 9 jaw-dropping revelations