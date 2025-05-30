As Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda takes spotlight, here’s her unmissable shows and movies to watch before big screen debut

Ahaan Panday, cousin of actress Ananya Panday, is gearing up for his big-screen debut in Yash Raj Films' upcoming project Saiyaara. The film, slated for release on July 18, 2025, marks the first-ever collaboration between acclaimed director Mohit Suri and YRF. Adding to the excitement, Saiyaara will introduce a brand-new on-screen duo, Ahaan Panday and newcomer Aneet Padda. In this piece, we’ll take a closer look at Aneet Padda’s journey and highlight some of her past films and series you should check out before watching Saiyaara.

Advertisement

Aneet Padda movies and shows to watch before Saiyaara

Salaam Venky

Salaam Venky (2022), directed by Revathi, is a poignant Hindi drama inspired by the true story of Kolavennu Venkatesh, a young man battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The film follows Venky (Vishal Jethwa), who, despite his terminal illness, wishes to donate his organs through euthanasia, a procedure illegal in India.

His mother, Sujata (Kajol), supports his decision, leading to a legal battle that challenges societal norms and laws. Aneet Padda portrays Nandini, Venky's visually impaired childhood friend and love interest, whose bond with him adds emotional depth to the narrative.

The ensemble cast includes Rajeev Khandelwal as Dr. Shekhar Tripathi, Rahul Bose as lawyer Parvez Alam, Priyamani as public prosecutor Nanda Kumar, Aahana Kumra as journalist Sanjana, and Prakash Raj as Judge Anupam Bhatnagar. Salaam Venky is a heartfelt exploration of life, love, and the right to die with dignity.

Big Girls Don't Cry

Advertisement

In the Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don’t Cry, Aneet Padda portrays Roohi Ahuja, a vibrant and resourceful student at Vandana Valley Girls' School. Roohi often uses humor and charm to mask the emotional turmoil stemming from her parents' troubled marriage.

Her close friendship with Jayshree "JC" Chhetri (played by Tenzin Lhakyila) is central to the narrative, especially as both girls navigate a complex love triangle involving a student from a neighboring boys' school.

The series delves into the lives of several students, including Kavya Yadav (Vidushi), a scholarship student striving to fit in; Leah Ludo Joseph (Avantika Vandanapu), a basketball captain grappling with her sexual identity.

Noor Hassan (Afrah Sayed), an ambitious student facing cultural challenges; Anandita Pluggy Rawat (Dalai), an aspiring writer; and Dia Malik (Akshita Sood), a rebellious poet. Set against the backdrop of an elite boarding school, the show explores themes of friendship, identity, and adolescence.

Advertisement

Apart from that, Aneet Padda was also seen in several advertisements. Very few people know that Aneet is also a singer and a songwriter, and she lent her voice to a few songs in Big Girls Don't Cry.

Saiyaara teaser out

The recently released teaser offers a glimpse into an intense love story, showcasing the chemistry between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Set against a backdrop of passion and heartbreak, the narrative follows the journey of two young lovers navigating the complexities of their relationship.

The teaser features evocative visuals, including a music festival sequence with over 1,000 background artists, highlighting Ahaan's character as a passionate performer.

Fan reactions to Saiyaara teaser

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, sharing their excitement. One user said, "Woww. Going to be interesting. First time collab of Mohit Suri with YRF. Sure shot superhit banger album of this year." Another comment stated, "Combo of Aashiqui 2 + Ek Villain + Malang + Ek Villain Returns = Saiyaara."

Advertisement

Someone else added, "Can we officially admit this, Bollywood bringing back its old music back into the game?" Another enthusiastic fan wrote, "Mohit Suri, if you're reading this, never stop making films man. Aap jaisa Music bohat kam directors samajhte hain, eagerly waiting for the full album!"

Produced by Akshaye Widhani and directed by Mohit Suri, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday, cousin of actress Ananya Panday, and features Aneet Padda as the female lead. Saiyaara is all set to hit theatres on July 18, 2025.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur Season 4 release update to plot, 5 things you want to know about the new chapter