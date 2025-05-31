Park Bo Young reveals WHY she blocked her company’s number for 7 days after filming Our Unwritten Seoul: 'I had to…'

In a move as unexpected as a K-drama plot twist, Park Bo Young vanished from the radar after wrapping up filming for Our Unwritten Seoul. During a candid appearance on the YouTube show Halmyungsoo, she casually revealed that she told her company not to contact her and then blocked their number.

As soon as she dropped that bombshell, her co-stars, GOT7's Park Jinyoung and Ryu Kyung Soo, stared at her in astonishment. But what made the lead actress go full ghost mode on her team?

Well, the reason is hilariously relatable. Park Bo Young shared that she just wanted one week of peace after filming ended. “My MBTI is ISFP. The biggest ISFP flaw is that we don’t leave the couch,” she admitted with a laugh. She went on, “It was my dream to spend a whole week at home just ordering food and watching OTTs.”

Park Bo Young explained that she’s a “big MIA (Missing In Action) person” and absolutely loves being at home on her couch. And it seems that the dream finally came true.

What’s Our Unwritten Seoul All About?

At the heart of Our Unwritten Seoul are identical twins Yoo Mi Ji and Yoo Mi Rae (double role played by Park Bo Young), who share the same face but live completely different lives.

Mi Ji, the younger sister, is a former rising star in track and field, now enjoying a laid-back, free-spirited lifestyle. Meanwhile, her older twin, Mi Rae, is a perfectionist through and through, building a stable career at a public corporation. On the surface, they couldn’t be more different — but for reasons yet to be revealed, they decide to switch lives, diving headfirst into a bold and risky charade.

Then there's Lee Ho Su (played by Jiyoung), a lawyer at a prestigious law firm. He may appear easygoing, but beneath the surface, he hides a complicated past. He lives quietly, never fully revealing his emotions… until a fateful encounter begins to stir something deep inside him. He meets Mi Ji, who is living his sister's life. Will things change between Lee Ho Su and Mi Ji?

Full of secrets, identity twists, and emotional undercurrents, Our Unwritten Seoul is set to release episodes 3 and 4 on May 31 and June 1, 2025, at 5:30 PM KST.

