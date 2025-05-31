Lal Salaam OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Rajinikanth’s Tamil sports action drama
After over a year of release, Lal Salaam is finally set for its OTT release. Read on for all the details.
Rajinikanth’s 2024-released Tamil sports drama Lal Salaam made an average run at the box office. Directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the movie received mixed responses from audiences. It has been over a year since its release, and now the film has finally announced its OTT release date.
When and where to watch Lal Salaam
Lal Salaam will be streaming on SUN NXT from June 6, on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha. The teaser was dropped on the OTT platform’s X handle, announcing the date of release for the much-anticipated film.
The caption of the post read, “Stay tuned & Guess who’s firing up the screen this Bakrid?”
Moreover, another formal announcement was also made by industry insider Christopher Kanagaraj on X, stating that the film will begin streaming next week.
Official trailer and plot of Lal Salaam
The storyline of Lal Salaam essentially revolves around the game of cricket. It centers around the lives of two friends, Thiru and Shamsuddin, who are skilled cricketers from Murarbad.
While the two come from different religious backgrounds, they share a good friendship, much like their fathers. However, their close bonding is manipulated by the son of a politician during elections, who instigates them to play a heated match against one another.
How the two of them avert a crisis and overcome personal grudges to make a more amicable bond between people of different faiths in their town forms the crux of the film.
Cast and crew of Lal Salaam
Lal Salaam stars Rajinikanth, along with Vishnu Vishal, Vivek Prasanna, Vikranth, Senthil, Dhanya Balakrishna, Livingston and more.
It is written by Vishnu Rangaswamy and is directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Lal Salaam is produced by Lyca Productions, while AR Rahman has composed the musical score of the film.
