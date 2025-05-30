Sneak-peek into Kiara Advani's pregnancy diet: Secret behind mom-to-be's radiant glow

Kiara Advani is soon going to embrace motherhood as she is expecting her first child with Sidharth Malhotra. Just a few days back, she flaunted her baby bump for the first time after she made her debut appearance at the MET Gala 2025. Keeping her fans involved in her lifestyle, the soon-to-be mom recently shared a glimpse of the special diet she has been relishing to ensure a healthy baby.

On May 30, Kiara Advani posted a picture of her colorful lunch plate on her Instagram stories. She didn’t write anything alongside, but let her post do the talking. As we can see, the salad plate consists of Tomatoes, Lettuce, Cucumber, Zucchini, and Pomegranates.

Take a look

It was earlier this month that the soon-to-be mom made her debut appearance at the biggest international fashion event, the Met Gala. She opted for a customized Gaurav Gupta black gown that had a golden breastplate. What made her outfit all the more unique was a beautiful umbilical cord right at the front- a perfect choice to express a mother's love for her child.

She left her curly hair open with a subtle make-up, and no wonder, she looked like a dream, exuding her pregnancy glow. In fact, her supportive husband, Sidharth Malhotra, also accompanied his pregnant wife as she made a milestone achievement on the global stage.



In a behind-the-scenes video shared online, Kiara had even expressed her love for the attire for its detailing. The brief that she gave her designer was, "This is the next phase of my life, and I want that to be a part of the expression of my outfit."

She also spoke with the Allure at the event about the new phase of her life. When asked what excites her most about the pregnancy, she said, "I mean, there's so much to look forward to. It's just the beginning, so yeah, very excited."

Sidharth and Kiara announced that they're expecting their first child earlier this year in February.

On the professional front, Kiara will be next seen in YRF Spy-universe, War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is set to be released on August 14, 2025.

