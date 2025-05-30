Alia Bhatt’s all-black bridesmaid look is equal parts HOT and elegant at her best friend’s wedding in Spain

Alia Bhatt’s streak of head-turning fashion moments continues strong even after Cannes 2025, as the diva stuns at her BFF's wedding in Spain. After serving style notes with a bandhani lehenga and a jacket-over-bralette look for her friend’s dreamy celebrations, Bhatt worked her magic again in a glamorous black gown. Posing under the sunlight and radiating charm, her bejeweled look was every inch ravishing.

We got a glimpse of Alia Bhatt in her bridesmaid avatar, and it’s stunning. Aligning with the bridesmaids’ black dress theme, Bhatt wore a gorgeous gown that cemented her IT girl status. The tailoring of the dress showcased sartorial finesse. The strapless gown featured a sweetheart, plunging neckline, giving her a sultry and fabulous edge. The body-hugging silhouette cinched at the Jigra actress’s waist, beautifully highlighting her hourglass frame.

The straight-line silhouette draped Bhatt’s figure gracefully, ending in a floor-grazing hemline. The all-black dress exuded understated elegance, while its bejeweled canvas kept the allure intact. The fully embellished gown added texture and amped up the glam quotient effortlessly.

Staying true to the minimalist charm of her bridesmaid look, the Brahmastra actress skipped heavy accessories, opting only for a pair of earrings. The black floral studs, featuring a central sparkly stone, elevated Bhatt’s sway with subtle sophistication. The choice to forgo a neckpiece perfectly complemented the look, allowing her gown to shine while maintaining grace and elegance without going over the top.

Sticking to her clean girl aesthetic, the fashionista opted for minimal makeup that highlighted her flawless skin. She styled her hair in a sleek, center-parted updo, tucking it into a neat low bun.

Carrying a white umbrella, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress looked almost like a delicate Japanese doll in her all-black ensemble. With her undeniable charm and effortless elegance, the diva delivered yet another dose of stunning fashion inspiration.

