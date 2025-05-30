Disha Patani rocks in Monaco with Rs 18,397 blue maxi and white backless mini—her hotness is limitless

When it’s about a hot fashion game, Disha Patani has been unbeatable. The actress recently attended the F1 race in Monaco, Europe, and her latest Instagram dump has left us dreaming of having a wardrobe just like hers. Apart from the wrap top, the style icon also stunned in the two contrasting but equally bold outfits—a mini-dress and a maxi. And we can’t wait to dive deep into the details!

Advertisement

Blue Maxi

Enjoying the yacht ride, Disha Patani kept her look easy breezy in the blue maxi known as the Caroline dress from Rat & Boa, costing Rs 18,394. It’s a playful ensemble with the delicate floral prints, spaghetti halter straps with the fastening at the back adding a sultry edge, and a dropped neckline. For the easygoing vibe, the dress was made with lightweight fabric. What looked more HOT was the backless design—it just made us fall in love with her again.

The actress didn’t add many accessories, and of course, she didn’t require them, as her outfit was itself slaying. She just wore a delicate necklace, whereas to feel the breezy air, she kept her hair open to flow naturally.

Talking about her beauty choice, it was just the basics she needed for the radiant finish. The flawless glow was achieved with a hint of blush and nude-shade lipstick.

Advertisement

White backless mini

The other look of Yodha actress enjoying the boat ride was in a white mini-dress with a sexy backless design. The fitted bodice highlighted her curves, whereas the halter straps with gold rings focused on her collarbones. Moreover, the deep sweetheart neckline enhanced the feminine charm, making it the perfect outfit, just what we need to look bold and stylish.

What was more focused on her outfit was the way she styled it. Her hair was tied into a bun with the strands falling on her face. And the accessories were just minimal, with white stud earrings.

And lastly, on her makeup, it was just perfect with the basic blush on her cheeks and the light-shade lipstick.

Disha Patani’s look in Monaco was just breathtaking. Whether it was a full-length maxi or a backless mini, one thing that remained constant was how gorgeous and hot she looked. With her approach of keeping it subtle with radiant makeup and accessories, she just served the ultimate vacation fashion goals.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Alia Bhatt handled wardrobe malfunction at 2025 Cannes Film Festival with this iconic pose