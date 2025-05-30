Park Bo Young, Park Jinyoung's Our Unwritten Seoul Ep 3-4 Spoiler: Se Jin saves Mi Rae from awkward situation, here's when it will release

The romantic K-drama Our Unwritten Seoul premiered with the first two episodes on May 24-25, showcasing the intricate bond between twin sisters, portrayed by Park Bo Young. The upcoming episodes will see the two navigate a web of complexities as they pretend to be each other. The elder sister, in particular, will face intriguing dynamics with the people around her, leading to unexpected developments and challenges in her life as she assumes her sister's identity.

Song Gyeong Gu makes Yoo Mi Rae scream due to embarrassment

In episodes 1 and 2, we saw Park Bo Young's younger twin character Yoo Mi Ji takes her sister Yoo Mi Rae's place, to save her from ending her life due to workplace bullying. The latter now pretends to be Yoo Mi Ji and works on a strawberry farm as Han Se Jin's (Ryu Kyung Soo) partner, pretending to be her. In episode 3, Mi Rae will be offered a ride to work by Mi Ji's ex-boyfriend, Song Gyeong Gu (Moon Dong Hyeok). Thinking Mi Rae was Mi Ji, he almost takes off his shirt to reveal his new tattoo.

It makes her extremely uncomfortable, and she covers her eyes with her hands. She mistakes the tattooed character for a rat, which stuns him as real Mi Ji knows that it's his dead pet hamster. To know if he finds out the truth behind the twins' secret switch, catch episodes 3 and 4 on May 31 and April 1 at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST/8:20 AM EST). South Korean viewers can also watch it on the television channel TVING.

Han Se Jin saves Yoo Mi Rae from discomfort



As Yoo Mi Rae gets off to the car and heads to the farm, Song Gyeong Gu offers to pick her up after work, citing unavailability of public vehicles. She refuses but he keeps insisting. Han Se Jin intervenes, telling him to back off as she already said no. The two men then had an argument regarding an ex being worse than a stranger. The entire scene seems like a love triangle conflict, heightening the anticipation for the upcoming episodes.

The ex-boyfriend seemingly still had some lingering feelings for Mi Ji and the work partner was increasingly growing interested in Mi Rae (disguised as Mi Ji).

ALSO READ: Park Bo Young, Park Jinyoung's Our Unwritten Seoul Ep 1-2 recap: Ho Su catches Mi Ji and Mi Rae's secret switch