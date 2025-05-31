The Bold and the Beautiful May 30 Episode Recap: Luna Plans on Getting Rid of Steffy

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful begins with Steffy and Hope having a conversation at the Forrester office. She asks Hope if she told Liam about the engagement. Hope positively replies and also claims that he was happy to hear about her and Carter.

Hope praises Liam and tells Steffy that he was the one who pushed her to forgive Carter. Amid the conversation, Luna’s name comes up and Ridge hears it. Steffy says that Luna is the last thing she is worried about. Ridge enters and states that Bill did wrong by getting Luna out of the prison.

The trio discusses Luna’s bad deeds and Ridge tags Bill as a narcissist. Steffy says Luna is a monster and that she loved the thought of her dying.

At the design office, Will argues with Electra over her confrontation with Luna. He says that the latter is desperate for attention, but it is better for Electra to not give any. Katie comes in and reveals to Will the story about Luna and Electra’s showdown.

Katie explains to the latter that Luna is extremely dangerous to deal with. It is better that she stay away from her.

Meanwhile, Sheila brings Luna to the apartment to talk to her away from the restaurant. Luna tells her grandmother that she is also like others. She doesn’t love her either. Sheila explains that it is not true.

The latter reveals that she has seen the spark in her eyes when she was confronting Electra. When Luna says that she was having a little fun, Sheila claims that she is not allowed to play with threats, especially after killing two people.

Luna says that she does not care about Will and Electra. All she cares about is having a family with Sheila and her father, Finn. She says that it can only happen if Steffy is out of their way.

