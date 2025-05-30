Kusha Kapila finally BREAKS SILENCE on drastic weight loss: Starving for validation and more, 9 jaw-dropping revelations

Kusha Kapila’s drastic weight loss has been the talk of the internet for months, sparking a flurry of speculation across social media. Many fans wondered if the actress had turned to popular weight loss injections like Ozempic to achieve her transformed look. But now, putting all rumours to rest, Kusha has finally broken her silence.

Advertisement

In a deeply personal and revealing video on her YouTube channel, she opened up about the emotional and physical toll behind her transformation, from starving herself in search of validation to being diagnosed with abdominal tuberculosis.

9 Jaw-dropping revelations made by Kusha Kapila on her health and weight loss

1. Kusha Kapila reacts to her viral weight loss video

Kusha Kapila said that in the past month, she had seen so many transformation reels about herself that it felt like she was not even in her own body. She explained that she had to step outside of her body to look at it and wonder if the person she saw was really her.

The Thank You For Coming actress described it as a constant out-of-body experience, where it often felt like someone else was talking about her body more than she was. She also mentioned that she often checked Google alerts and saw Hindi news headlines saying things like "Average girl turned into a goddess of beauty."

Advertisement

2. Being conscious of her weight at the age of 12

For the first time in her life, Kusha revealed that she had actually lost weight when she was around 12 or 13 years old. She talked about how people around her used to comment on how she ate and drank, making her very conscious about her weight.

She said she first started gaining weight when she was 10, and people around her made her aware of it in a harsh way, like calling her names such as "motu."

3. Being put into a gym after 10th grade

In 10th grade, when Kapila had her boards (board exams), she ended up gaining a lot of weight. As soon as the boards were over, her mother enrolled her in a gym that resembled an akhada (wrestling arena) and told her she needed to lose weight.

So, for the first time, Kusha actually went to a gym. She learned to run on the treadmill, did floor exercises, and strength training. Kusha revealed that she lost about 20-22 kilos during that time.

Advertisement

4. Battling body image issues at the age of 16

At around 15-16, Kusha was becoming beautiful, but she didn’t realize how deep her body image issues had gone and how long they would stay with her. She said, "You don’t realize it, you just look at before-and-after makeovers and think that the attention you get is the best thing in life."

5. Developing a sense of humor amidst weight struggles

The Sukhee actress then decided, "Let it be, I don’t care." Instead, she started developing a sense of humor that everyone around her loved. She realized people liked her not for her body but for her jokes, her antics, and her impersonations. So, her body didn’t really feel like something she needed to work on.

6. Being the unhealthiest and struggling with mental health issues at the age of 22

Kusha shared that she had gained 10 kg more and by the age of 22, she was in an unhealthy state with no clear idea about what she wanted in life, she felt completely clueless.

Advertisement

One day, while hanging out, she was standing against a wall and a friend clicked her picture. Later that night at 1:30 AM, her friend sent her the picture and said, "Kusha, I think it’s time to work on yourself." The friend’s comment wasn’t from a place of hate, but from genuine care. The friend was into fitness and could see that Kusha was in a bad mental space.

7. Starving for validation

Kusha explained that although she joined the gym, she was consuming only 800-900 calories a day, sometimes even less. For both lunch and dinner, she used to eat the same simple meal, roti with tomato curry that her mother made. Because of this extreme calorie deficit, she lost weight very quickly and dramatically. She didn’t gain any muscle or anything else; it was just rapid weight loss.

People started giving her compliments like, "Wow Kusha, you look so amazing! What have you done?" But inside, she was starving. Her body image issues had taken such deep root inside her that she didn’t even realize why or for whom she was losing weight. Was it for health? Or just for the validation from others?

8. Battling with Abdominal TB

Advertisement

Kusha shared that she used to compromise a lot on her meals, and one day she developed an evening fever that persisted consistently for 12 days. After multiple tests, doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong. Eventually, one doctor suggested it might be tuberculosis (TB).

Kusha realized that because she was eating so little, her immunity had dropped drastically. She explained that women over 25-26 years of age are more prone to getting TB, and she was diagnosed with abdominal TB due to her weakened immune system.

9. On being healthy for herself

She added that now, at 33, for the first time in her life, she felt like she wanted to lose weight for herself. She told herself that she was by herself now, that she was responsible for everything that was happening in her life, and that she needed to take care of herself, because nobody else was coming.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: As Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda takes spotlight, here’s her unmissable shows and movies to watch before big screen debut