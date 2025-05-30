'We'll meet again': SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan pens emotional note for ASTRO's Moonbin on old Instagram birthday post

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan recently paid a deeply emotional tribute to his late friend Bini, aka ASTRO’s Moonbin, for his birthday. Moonbin’s birthday is celebrated on January 26, but Seungkwan shared a post a couple of days back. Though from different groups, their friendship stayed strong. Moonbin’s sudden passing on April 19, 2023, deeply affected Seungkwan.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Seungkwan wrote, “It’s already been two years. How are you, my friend? I’m so late, sorry…” He confessed that he had written the message earlier but hesitated to post.

Seungkwan shared the news of his latest solo release, “You monitored it, right? Listen to it well.” He expressed regret that they never filmed fun challenges together, especially for his song Thunder.

The K-pop singer said, “It’s a shame.. If we hadn’t kept postponing things because we were tired." He continues, "We could’ve had so many precious videos left behind.”

Reflecting on the love Moonbin left behind, Seungkwan shared that he found comfort in the heartfelt words the late idol said. The THUNDER singer said that due to Moonbin's words and behavior, their friendship was formed. Seungkwan shared that he often pauses to capture moments when the moon shines or dandelions bloom, feeling he's become more romantic.

Seungkwan Talks About Memories Of The Moon Track

He also thanked the ASTRO members for their work on the tribute song Memory of the Moon. He hoped Moonbin listened to it and found it touching. Seungkwan mentioned Eunwoo, Jinjin, Myungjun, Sanha and Rocky.

He appreciated how hard they all worked. He was grateful to everyone who helped make the song. He hoped Moonbin would receive the tribute with the same warmth he always showed.

Seungkwan’s tribute closed with a simple but powerful message: “I love you, Bin-ah.” Previously, Seungkwan shared a lengthy post with several snaps with Moonbin. Check below.

ASTRO's Moonbin Sad Passing

Moonbin, a member of the K-pop group ASTRO, passed away on April 19, 2023. He was 25 years old. His manager found him unresponsive at his apartment in Seoul. Police found no signs of foul play. It was ruled a suspected suicide.

His sudden death shocked the K-pop industry and fans worldwide. Moonbin was known for his talent, kindness, and strong friendships. His passing left a deep impact on friends, fellow idols, and fans.

