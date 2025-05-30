Inside Panday Dynasty: Everything about Ahaan Panday’s famous roots, parents, siblings and how he is related to Ananya Panday

Ahaan Panday is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with Saiyaara alongside Aneet Padda. Weeks after the official announcement, the teaser of the upcoming romantic saga was dropped and it has already piqued fans’ interest. In case you’re wondering how Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday are related, check out their family tree for a better understanding.

Who were Ahaan Panday’s grandparents?

Chunky Panday and Chikki Panday, the two brothers, were born to Sharad Panday and Snehlata Panday. The father of the veteran actor was a heart surgeon. He was said to be on the team of surgeons who performed the first-ever heart transplant in India. Their mother was reportedly a gynecologist and later opened a beauty parlor and a slimming clinic.

About Ahaan Panday's uncle and aunt

Chunky Panday got married to Bhavana Pandey in 1998. They share two daughters, Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday.

Chunky is a renowned actor who has been a part of several acclaimed movies– Satte Pe Satta, Housefull franchise, Aankhein, Vishwatma, to many more. His gorgeous wife Bhavana Pandey led a low-key life until she rose to fame with her appearance in Netflix's reality drama Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In addition to this, she is also a costume designer and has worked for some luxurious fashion brands. She also owns a fashion label named LoveGen.

About Ahaan Panday's cousins

Chunky and Bhavana are proud parents to two beautiful daughters, Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday.

Following her father’s footsteps, Ananya turned towards acting and made her debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 alongside Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, Rysa, who turned 21 earlier this year in March, is currently focusing on her studies away from media attention.

About Ahaan Panday's parents

Aloke Sharad Panday, aka Chikki Panday, got married to Deanne Panday in 1994, reportedly after a decade-long relationship. Unlike his brother, he is an Indian businessman based in Mumbai. He, along with senior Congress leader Ranjeet Deshmukh, co-founded the Akshara Foundation of Arts & Learning, which works towards providing education to underprivileged children.

Meanwhile, Deanne is an Indian wellness coach and author known for writing books like I'm Not Stressed: Secrets for a Calm Mind and a Healthy Body, Shut Up and Train! A Complete Fitness Guide for Men and Women and more.

The couple shares two kids, Alanna Panday and Ahaan Panday.

About Ahaan Panday's sister

Alanna Panday is a renowned social media influencer and YouTuber. She has over 1.65 million subscribers on YouTube, where she regularly shares vlogs from her daily life. In fact, she has a whopping 2 million followers on her official Instagram.

In addition to this, she has also appeared in Amazon Prime Video’s reality series The Tribe, which was released last year in 2024.

She has been married to American-based photographer and filmmaker Ivor McCray since March 2023. The wedding was an intimate affair followed by a grand reception that was attended by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kanika Kapoor, and Aaliyah Kashyap, among others. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, last year in July, whom they named River.

About Ahaan Panday's debut film

Her brother, Ahaan Panday, on the other hand, is all set for his acting debut with YRF-backed, Saiyaara, alongside Aneet Padda. Directed by Aashiqui 2 fame Mohit Suri, the announcement was made in April, and now, nearly a month later, the teaser of the romantic film was released today, May 30, 2025. Presented by Aditya Chopra and produced by Akshaye Widhani, it is set to release later this year on July 18, 2025.

Interestingly, Saiyaara marks the first-ever collaboration between Mohit Suri and YRF.

